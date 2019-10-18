Celebrities 18.10.2019 02:39 pm

Why Boity’s verse in #uTatakho remix hit the right note

Gopolang Moloko
Boity Thulo. Picture: Instagram/Boity

The rapper opened up about her life in the verse and appears to have won the hearts of most on Twitter streets.

Media personality turned rapper Boitumelo “Boity” Thulo appears to have hit the right note in a verse on musician Yanga Chief’ hit track uTatakho, and as a result, has sent many on social media into a frenzy.

In a newly released remix of uTatakho, a Xhosa word for father, Boity allows her fans into her life by detailing her relationship with her father. In her verse to the tune, which also features rappers Ricky Rick and Dee Koala, Boity states she never had much of a relationship with her father even though he was alive, but has since overcome it.

In her rap, she says: “Personally this a touchy subject, coz my dad was alive but his presence wasn’t. My momma was everything that he wasn’t. But till the end I’ma always love him, I could never be the one to ever judge him. Coz I turned out amazing so I ain’t bugging, I mean look at my life all the haters love it. Got a big body whip so I’m way above it.”

Listen to the verse below:

Many appeared to welcome Boity’s honesty, with some even lording her for it.

