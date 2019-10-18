Why Boity’s verse in #uTatakho remix hit the right note

Media personality turned rapper Boitumelo “Boity” Thulo appears to have hit the right note in a verse on musician Yanga Chief’ hit track uTatakho, and as a result, has sent many on social media into a frenzy.

In a newly released remix of uTatakho, a Xhosa word for father, Boity allows her fans into her life by detailing her relationship with her father. In her verse to the tune, which also features rappers Ricky Rick and Dee Koala, Boity states she never had much of a relationship with her father even though he was alive, but has since overcome it.

In her rap, she says: “Personally this a touchy subject, coz my dad was alive but his presence wasn’t. My momma was everything that he wasn’t. But till the end I’ma always love him, I could never be the one to ever judge him. Coz I turned out amazing so I ain’t bugging, I mean look at my life all the haters love it. Got a big body whip so I’m way above it.”

Listen to the verse below:

Damn, fam!! Thank you sooooo much for all the love! I had so much fun on that verse! Huge shoutout to @ItsYangaChief for the opportunity! I appreciate it, bro. ????????????????❤️❤️???????????????????????? #uTatakhoremix — #OwnYourThrone???? (@Boity) October 18, 2019

Many appeared to welcome Boity’s honesty, with some even lording her for it.

When Boity said "Personally this is a touchy subject, cos my dad was alive but his presence wasn't. So my mom was everything he wasn't …." I felt it …???????? #uTatakhoremix — Katlego Maseng (@KatlegoMaseng1) October 18, 2019

#uTatakhoremix @Boity why were you hiding this talent for so long though ????????kore every song you get on rn tz a vibe ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/rweygC3xxy — MaFa KaY (@Mafa_Kay) October 18, 2019

Everybody came through BUT Boity just gave me goosebumps ???????????????? #uTatakhoremix pic.twitter.com/XSoJS9LQMJ — . (@PilaneKabelo) October 18, 2019

