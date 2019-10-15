Charlize Theron talks about growing up during apartheid and ‘white privilege’ – report

Actress Charlize Theron has reportedly spoken about growing up in Apartheid South Africa and “white privilege”.

Variety reported that Theron said that she had benefited from white privilege.

The actress was speaking at an annual fundraiser for Nigerian children’s educational and health programme GEANCO.

Theron was quoted as saying that she felt it was her duty to remind children born after apartheid about the regime and inform them of unity and “that I am with them, that we are all standing together”.

Theron also spoke of the support she provided to organisations in the country which operated in rural areas where there was a high prevalence of AIDS and HIV.

She said most of the children in those areas did not know her but knew that she was South African.

“And that’s heaven. It’s amazing to be around your sisters and to have that be the thing they know about you. It’s always moved me so much when they run up to me and say, ‘Hey, sissy!’” the actress was quoted as saying.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu.)

