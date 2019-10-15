Did Enhle Maphumulo blindside DJ Zinhle?

A recent revelation by Ntombezinhle ‘DJ Zinhle’ Jiyane in an interview with Cosmopolitan Magazine has left fans and readers wondering if Enhle Maphumulo blindsided the DJ by bringing up her boyfriend’s past infidelity during their chat.

The interview was part of Maphumulo’s vodcast Yours Sincerely which is hosted on Thabo ‘Tbo Touch’ Molefe’s video platform under the TouchHD umbrella.

In what initially seemed like a planned conversation, the pair got frank about how they navigated the world in the midst of the social media storm around their partners’ infidelities and why they decided to stay in the relationships.

Maphumulo said she went “through hell” when her husband’s cheating scandals were in the public, and also felt the need to comfort DJ Zinhle during AKA’s cheating scandal.

“I had gone through it and I knew how it felt and I know what media does to you when you’re going through hell. They celebrate it. I thought would it be strange if I call and say ‘hi, if you want a shoulder to cry on, I’m here’? I remember seeing how you were in that situation.

“It’s a bad space to find yourself in, especially to be going through it publicly. People don’t get that you love a person and it’s not about you. Right now let me live life the best way I know how,” said Maphumulo.

Jiyane, on the other hand, said though the scandal was painful, she did not have an issue with how public it went.

“I expected people to make fun of the situation because I had considered every worst-case scenario,” said Jiyane.

This helped her react to it in a way that felt comfortable to her.

Jiyane said what also helped her heal was the realisation that her partner had taken nothing from her. He just wanted to be with someone else and that’s what he did.

“The father of my child being with me and loving me in that way was a separate thing from how he was with someone else. The lines are never crossed. It’s not like he took what was mine and gave it to her. That’s not how I looked at it; I felt like he wanted to be in a different place in a different way with someone else and that’s it.”

However, despite being so honest, Jiyane seems to have had a WTF moment when Maphumulo put her business out there.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, Jiyane revealed that she didn’t know that the interview with Mpahumulo was even going to be about her relationship with AKA as well as the infidelity that transpired in such a public way.

“Babe, I had no clue,” said Jiyane.

She did add that she couldn’t say she felt ambushed because she could’ve insisted on them sending the questions beforehand but chose not to do so.

“I’m happy if my experience helps whoever it helps, but personally I would not have liked to talk about it.”

