Anele gets chastised for mean comment about Kelly Rowland

Radio and television personality Anele Mdoda once again found herself at the centre of a social media storm when she insinuated that former Destiny’s Child band member Kelly Rowland is not as good looking as many may believe.

This comes after Mdoda’s friend and fellow media personality Sizwe Dhlomo postulated that Rowland could possibly be the best-looking one in Destiny’s Child – a band she used to be a part of alongside Beyonce Knowles and Michelle Williams.

Kelly looks amazing with make up. Take that make up off then it’s tickets. I have receipts. https://t.co/Cwr5RPYUcX — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) October 12, 2019

Mdoda rebutted Dhlomo’s point by claiming Rowland owes her beauty to makeup, adding that she has “receipts” (slang for proof) of what she was saying and proceeded to post a side by side image of Rowland with and without makeup on.

This comes after Mdoda had a falling out with Radio 2000 DJ Majota “Phat Joe” Kambule when he stated that she has no business being a Miss South Africa judge because the competition required women to be judged on their looks. Phat Joe believed Mdoda had no leg to stand on in that regard.

Twitter users reminded her of this and quickly chastised her for being mean.

anele has ruined the dialogue ngoku. now the whole chat is about her because her love for beyoncé didn’t allow her to engage with a clear mind. they’ll have her for lunch now. and they’re attacking her looks now. ☹️ — gustavo (@tribeca_nigga) October 12, 2019

So radiant and beautiful — Hazy da Baby (@__hazelr) October 12, 2019

Yazi if someone compared her before and after makeup pics,nga usemthukile ???? — sarah mahlangu (@sariecheries) October 12, 2019

Anele insisting on calling Kelly ugly like people won’t be quick to remind her she has no dog in this fight. — IG: palesamua (@pixiestateomind) October 12, 2019

Anele’s tweet is super weird. Made even weirder by the fact that make-up free Kelly Rowland looks really, really good in the “evidence” Anele has of her looking clapped — Miranda Priestly’s Hair (@naledimashishi) October 12, 2019

Is Anele 12 years old??? Posting pics of Kelly Rowland without make up, to prove she is not that pretty! A whole grown woman is doing this?

Being part of the Hive should really be declared some form of mental illness.

I just- pic.twitter.com/Oj5KzEL7X9 — Zamani Khethelo (@ZamaniNKhethelo) October 12, 2019

Anele doesn't know what beauty is. A whole Miss SA judge. I'm shooketh pic.twitter.com/IQue5psNqk — Kingducer (@SaMmapago) October 12, 2019

Anele Vs Kelly Rowland… Why do women hate each other so much? Calling another successful women ugly is waaaay below her standards, it's not expected of her. — Master Gee ???? (@Gomolemo_17) October 12, 2019

