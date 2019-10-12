Celebrities 12.10.2019 02:01 pm

Anele gets chastised for mean comment about Kelly Rowland

Kaunda Selisho
Anele Mdoda | Image: Instagram

This comes after Mdoda had a falling out with Radio 2000 DJ Phat Joe when he stated that she has no business being a Miss South Africa judge.

Radio and television personality Anele Mdoda once again found herself at the centre of a social media storm when she insinuated that former Destiny’s Child band member Kelly Rowland is not as good looking as many may believe.

This comes after Mdoda’s friend and fellow media personality Sizwe Dhlomo postulated that Rowland could possibly be the best-looking one in Destiny’s Child – a band she used to be a part of alongside Beyonce Knowles and Michelle Williams.

Mdoda rebutted Dhlomo’s point by claiming Rowland owes her beauty to makeup, adding that she has “receipts” (slang for proof) of what she was saying and proceeded to post a side by side image of Rowland with and without makeup on.

This comes after Mdoda had a falling out with Radio 2000 DJ Majota “Phat Joe” Kambule when he stated that she has no business being a Miss South Africa judge because the competition required women to be judged on their looks. Phat Joe believed Mdoda had no leg to stand on in that regard.

Twitter users reminded her of this and quickly chastised her for being mean.

