Ntsiki Mazwai accuses Moshe Ndiki of hate speech

Citizen reporter
She accuses him of body-shaming her and is looking to take legal action against him for his utterances.

Controversial musician Ntsiki Mazwai has thrown a fit over something said by Metro FM host Moshe Ndiki about her appearance during Mo Flava’s breakfast show.

This comes after Mazwai recently posted a series of semi-nude photographs of herself on Twitter with her breasts exposed in some of the images.

Mazwai was so incensed by what was said that she addressed her concerns in an email that she sent to the Metro FM station manager Anthony “Tony” Soglo.

She seemingly wanted to see Ndiki punished for his utterances and was disappointed by the station’s request for Ndiki to simply apologise to her on air.

People came to Ndiki’s defence in response to Mazwai’s tweet, but she did not take too kindly to this and responded with some colourful language.

This did not stop various Twitter users from coming to his defence and accusing her of unfairly trying to get him fired.

Following Metro FM’s response, Mazwai has threatened to take the matter further and has since been posting profanities about the station.

Apart from his on-air apology, Ndiki (who is currently on holiday with his fiance Phelo Bala) has opted not to address Mazwai’s concerns online.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho.)

