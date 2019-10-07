Ntsiki Mazwai accuses Moshe Ndiki of hate speech

Controversial musician Ntsiki Mazwai has thrown a fit over something said by Metro FM host Moshe Ndiki about her appearance during Mo Flava’s breakfast show.

This comes after Mazwai recently posted a series of semi-nude photographs of herself on Twitter with her breasts exposed in some of the images.

Before the morning show ended, Moshe said a whole lot of impolite and inappropriate things about Ntsiki's naked body, obviously laughing over it because that's the content metro pays him for, but it was crass and wrong, no one called him out. — Mniken imali athule (@ja6u1ani) September 27, 2019

He called her 'Ntsiki "Ha ke hlape" Mazwai'. meaning, she doesn't bath. And then continued to insinuate that she isn't attractive. I just wished moflava hadn't played into it. — Diet Queen (@Dietitian_Jay) September 27, 2019

I don’t know what Moshe said, however bullying is bullying. Kodwa I will be a hypocrite and turn a blind eye when it comes to Ntsiki Mazwai because that woman is a terrorist. — UMadlomo, usophitsho♥️ (@yemyem_siya) October 6, 2019

Mazwai was so incensed by what was said that she addressed her concerns in an email that she sent to the Metro FM station manager Anthony “Tony” Soglo.

She seemingly wanted to see Ndiki punished for his utterances and was disappointed by the station’s request for Ndiki to simply apologise to her on air.

So u wanted Moshe to be fired? Osele — Legend 45 (@Reonetswe45) October 6, 2019

People came to Ndiki’s defence in response to Mazwai’s tweet, but she did not take too kindly to this and responded with some colourful language.

Is this part of the apology cunt? pic.twitter.com/w7IdIlVzsm — Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) October 6, 2019

This did not stop various Twitter users from coming to his defence and accusing her of unfairly trying to get him fired.

Moshe apoligized and dj Fresh didnt.. Do you know the unemployment rate in SA.. Now you want another black child to lose his job ha. A guys stop being harsh.. — Nceshy???? (@Nceshmathiso) October 6, 2019

Before or after this pic.twitter.com/yTdMnetTcD — Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) October 6, 2019

….Ntsiki why are you soo personal cuz your the minister of hatred wena self???????? now it hurts cuz Moshe laughed at you wuuuu haaaiiii sheeeem uyadika Cici. — #ChatupLet'sCatchup (@CScatchup) October 6, 2019

I understand Ntsiki is hurt but ke what was the main aim? Was it to get him fired and leave this young man unemployed? Moshe is still young, usazowenza amaphutha just like any of us (Inlc. Sis Ntsiki). I feel like we are being a lil bit harsh on him ke manje singekho isdingo. https://t.co/RspgCISmg8 — Azanias Pains ❣???? (@Cecilia_Mthwane) October 6, 2019

Instead of Ntsiki demanding apologise from Moshe and Metro FM, she should be asking for forgiveness from those she has harmed with her tweets. Maybe just maybe she will be taken seriously but until then she's just the bitter litter sister that never was never recognised — Nandi Cakes ???????????? (@NandiCake) October 6, 2019

Following Metro FM’s response, Mazwai has threatened to take the matter further and has since been posting profanities about the station.

Can we talk about this and besides BCCSA I think my lawyers need to handle this one https://t.co/lURppLSWyF — Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) October 6, 2019

Fuck Metro Fm really……it doesn't have any credibility or any voices we are interested in hearing. — Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) October 7, 2019

If Moshe is dishing what I usually serve……does Moshe raise critical issues that divide society…..like I KNOW I do? Or are you confusing hate speech and critical thinking — Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) October 6, 2019

Apart from his on-air apology, Ndiki (who is currently on holiday with his fiance Phelo Bala) has opted not to address Mazwai’s concerns online.

READ NEXT: Twitter drags Ntsiki Mazwai for her Leanne Manas comments

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho.)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.