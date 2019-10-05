Celebrities 5.10.2019 11:06 am

Khanyi Mbau’s ultrasound visit just a ‘performance’

Citizen reporter
Picture: Khanyi Mbau/Facebook

The entertainer has poured cold water on pregnancy rumours.

Actor, singer and presenter Khanyi Mbau on Friday shared a photo on Friday of her supposedly getting an ultrasound, captioning it: “For every award there is a performance.”

Her followers immediately erupted with congratulations that she was expecting a baby with boyfriend Tebogo Lerole.

She was, however, quick to correct that, posting a follow-up message that the photo was linked to a scene she won an award for her in the movie Red Room.

Last weekend she won her first acting award at the inaugural South African International Film Academy Awards.

“Got the love, but no babies,” she said.

