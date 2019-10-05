Khanyi Mbau’s ultrasound visit just a ‘performance’

Actor, singer and presenter Khanyi Mbau on Friday shared a photo on Friday of her supposedly getting an ultrasound, captioning it: “For every award there is a performance.”

Her followers immediately erupted with congratulations that she was expecting a baby with boyfriend Tebogo Lerole.

She was, however, quick to correct that, posting a follow-up message that the photo was linked to a scene she won an award for her in the movie Red Room.

SPYROS I AM NOT PREGNANT! I won Best Actress Award for that scene. Thank you. Got the love, but no babies https://t.co/VOfFSDfg85 — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) October 4, 2019

Last weekend she won her first acting award at the inaugural South African International Film Academy Awards.

“Got the love, but no babies,” she said.

