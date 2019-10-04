Beyonce and Jay-Z teaming up for new song and ‘steamy’ music video
BANG Showbiz
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 02: Beyonce and Jay-Z perform during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100)
Beyonce and Jay-Z are believed to working on a new song and music video together which is being shot in Los Angeles.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.