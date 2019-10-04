‘Just credit people,’ Msaki tells Prince Kaybee following dance music award win

Prince Kaybee and vocalist Msaki may have won big at the Dance Music Awards South Africa last night, but what got them trending was the drama that ensued.

They won Best House Record for Fetch Your Life, and his booking manager accepted the award, but it seems that’s where the problem started.

His booking manager did not mention Msaki when accepting the award, and Prince Kaybee did the same when he shared the news with his fans on social media.

He said on Instagram: “Guys, we just won house record of the year at the DMSA with #FetchYourLife”, without tagging Msaki.

Responding to a fan who asked Prince Kaybee why he did not mention her, Msaki wrote: “Not everyone sees the need to acknowledge their collaborators… Sure I’m cool with the benefit of the doubt. No mention of my name on written post or a tag. Maybe he forgot or ran out of characters. So much going on in the world.”

The two have been trending since, with most criticising Prince Kaybee for not mentioning Msaki, while others said he had included her when he said “we won” in his initial post that has since been deleted.

As a result, Prince Kaybee apologised and offered to give Msaki the award.

He wrote: “Hi guys I would like to apologise on behalf of my booking manager for not mentioning @Msaki_ZA yesterday at the awards when collecting the award on OUR behalf. I didn’t know what she was going say, I [then] posted that “WE” have won an award. We did not mean any harm.

“Taking this further, I have decided to give @Msaki_ZA the award if she does accept it. Honestly, this is not about individuals, its a WIN for EVERYONE involved. Again I apologise on behalf of my booking agent. Love and peace.”

Though Msaki accepted his apology, she still pointed out that Prince Kaybee could have done better than to suggest he had included her in the “we”.

“You suggest I locate my contribution in the ‘we’. Even now, you could do better. Understand? That’s sweet thanx. This is not about the award. I’m happy for you and you deserve it. Please don’t be oblivious about the industry you are part of that can easily reduce female creatives to just voices that can be made invisible when people choose. Just credit people. That’s all.”

It’s all good Kabelo. I don’t mind that your booking manager didn’t mention me, that’s ok. You could’ve done that your post abt the award but it didn't seem like a https://t.co/VBUh294RHH suggest I locate my contribution in the “we”. Even now, you could do better. Understand? — Msaki (@Msaki_ZA) October 4, 2019

Black Coffee EP Music is King featuring Msaki and Samthing Soweto also won the award for Album of the Year, and he seems to have done right by tagging all the artists he worked with on the album.

