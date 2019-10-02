Celebrities 2.10.2019 01:57 pm

Thinah Zungu’s Ford Ranger stolen less than an hour after parking in Durban

Citizen reporter
Picture: Thinah Zungu/Instagram

The musician has expressed gratitude to those who helped looked for the car.

Gospel musician Thinah Zungu has shared a message of appreciation after his Ford Ranger was recovered just days after being stolen.

Zungu told his social media followers that his car had been stolen last week.

He wrote at the time: “Please help they just stole my car with everything please assist in Durban about an hour ago.”

 

Plz help they jst stole my car with everything plz assist in Durban about an hour ago ND 874491

Taking to social media again on Tuesday, Zungu shared that it had been recovered. He wrote: “Recovered thanks to everyone who share and help,” along with pictures of his recovered car.

 

Recovered thanks to everyone who share and help…

The Sawubona Jesu hitmaker’s car was reportedly stolen outside the Blue Waters Hotel in Durban on Friday, less than an hour after parking.

He told the Daily Sun: “I was attending an event at the hotel and came out at 9.45am to find the car was not where I left it.”

The CCTV cameras, unfortunately, did not cover the side where he parked, he added.

He said police told him on Tuesday that his car had been recovered.

