Thinah Zungu’s Ford Ranger stolen less than an hour after parking in Durban

Gospel musician Thinah Zungu has shared a message of appreciation after his Ford Ranger was recovered just days after being stolen.

Zungu told his social media followers that his car had been stolen last week.

He wrote at the time: “Please help they just stole my car with everything please assist in Durban about an hour ago.”

Taking to social media again on Tuesday, Zungu shared that it had been recovered. He wrote: “Recovered thanks to everyone who share and help,” along with pictures of his recovered car.

The Sawubona Jesu hitmaker’s car was reportedly stolen outside the Blue Waters Hotel in Durban on Friday, less than an hour after parking.

He told the Daily Sun: “I was attending an event at the hotel and came out at 9.45am to find the car was not where I left it.”

The CCTV cameras, unfortunately, did not cover the side where he parked, he added.

He said police told him on Tuesday that his car had been recovered.

