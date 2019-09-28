Celebrities 28.9.2019 07:30 pm

Somizi and Mohale’s traditional wedding in pics and videos

Citizen reporter
Picture: Mmadikgosi Matshego/Twitter

Somizi and Mohale are officially off the market.

Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung may have thrown the best wedding of the year after trending at number one on Twitter the whole day on Saturday.

Mhlongo and Motaung tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony attended by Mzansi’s A-listers clad in their traditional attires.

Bonang Matheba, Rami Chuene, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and wife Mantwa, Khanyi Mbau and Norma Gigaba were among some of the celebrities who got the invitation.

Guests were reportedly served Bonang’s champagne.

According to the programme that has been circulating on social media, Moshe Ndiki was the MC, while Judith Sephuma, Brenda Mtambo, Vusi Nova, Prince Kaybee and Lerato Kganyago were also on the programme.

These were some of the pictures and videos shared on social media:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#somhaletraditionalwedding Power????????????????????????????????????❤❤????

A post shared by Christian Sphe Mhlongo (@christianmhlongo) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Congrats @somizi @mohale_77 ❤️❤️???? #somhaletraditionalwedding

A post shared by Norma Gigaba???????? (@norma.gigaba) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Everything is just perfect!! #somhaletraditionalwedding #somhale

A post shared by Linda (@djlyndrish) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#somhaletraditionalwedding ❤????????

A post shared by Mkhululi Ngubane (@mkhululingubane) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#somhaletraditionalwedding Wow❤????????❤

A post shared by Mkhululi Ngubane (@mkhululingubane) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#somhaletraditionalwedding Yes looking ????

A post shared by Mkhululi Ngubane (@mkhululingubane) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Kokota Piano hai kokota…. sanbonani????????????. Dressed by @lungstacreation #SomHaleTraditionalWedding ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Judith Sephuma (@judithsephuma) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

….swoosh…. today was amazing! Thank you @somizi for having me. ????????????????❤️ #SomHaleTraditionalWedding

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#somhaletraditionalwedding

A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#somhaletraditionalwedding ???? @leratokganyago

A post shared by MADAM (@evodiamogase) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#somhaletraditionalwedding #dressedtokill @thee_sonia #instagood #whatawow

A post shared by ThahMazikodeDoncabe❤ (@thahmakaenhle) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The Real Black Pearl ❤❤ @pearlthusi #somhaletraditionalwedding

A post shared by ❤Misah ❤ (@hlumisamdiza) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#somhaletraditionalwedding Ohhhhhh love wins again Love you @somizi

A post shared by Meredith Jones (@meredithjones26) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#somhaletraditionalwedding #PediQueen #mopedithwii . . . ????: @tomirikods . . ????: @makeupbyzodwa

A post shared by Rami Chuene (@ramichuene) on

