Somizi and Mohale’s traditional wedding in pics and videos

Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung may have thrown the best wedding of the year after trending at number one on Twitter the whole day on Saturday.
Mhlongo and Motaung tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony attended by Mzansi’s A-listers clad in their traditional attires.
Bonang Matheba, Rami Chuene, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and wife Mantwa, Khanyi Mbau and Norma Gigaba were among some of the celebrities who got the invitation.
Guests were reportedly served Bonang’s champagne.
According to the programme that has been circulating on social media, Moshe Ndiki was the MC, while Judith Sephuma, Brenda Mtambo, Vusi Nova, Prince Kaybee and Lerato Kganyago were also on the programme.
Okay let's talk about the programme i mean!!!!????????????????????????????#Somhaletradionalwedding pic.twitter.com/dtSzcMirw0
— Mpeh (@MpenduloM5) September 28, 2019
These were some of the pictures and videos shared on social media:
#somhaletraditionalwedding Power????????????????????????????????????❤❤????
Congrats @somizi @mohale_77 ❤️❤️???? #somhaletraditionalwedding
Everything is just perfect!! #somhaletraditionalwedding #somhale
Kokota Piano hai kokota…. sanbonani????????????. Dressed by @lungstacreation #SomHaleTraditionalWedding ❤️❤️❤️
….swoosh…. today was amazing! Thank you @somizi for having me. ????????????????❤️ #SomHaleTraditionalWedding
#somhaletraditionalwedding #dressedtokill @thee_sonia #instagood #whatawow
The Real Black Pearl ❤❤ @pearlthusi #somhaletraditionalwedding
#somhaletraditionalwedding Ohhhhhh love wins again Love you @somizi
#somhaletraditionalwedding #PediQueen #mopedithwii . . . ????: @tomirikods . . ????: @makeupbyzodwa
Caster Semenya and her wife ???????????????????? #Somhaletradionalwedding pic.twitter.com/mVHI1EwdLI
— Bonang Matheba (@BonangMfanClub) September 28, 2019
Mr Malema’s wife is so beautiful, she is the Beyoncé of the married girls. Akana baie praat ke futhi #Somhaletradionalwedding pic.twitter.com/eHqQAWijfP
— STOP Violence Against Women &Children ???????? (@EzamaCirha) September 28, 2019
Aw kodwa buy good people, this is going to be soooo beautiful????????
Andisabaweli kulomzuzu????♂️????
Yilililili!!!!#FOMO #Somhale #Somhaletradionalwedding pic.twitter.com/UPNOgqq1Lm
— IG: meelarno (@Meelarno) September 28, 2019
Mr & Mrs Malema looking fly as always❤️????????☺️#Somhaletradionalwedding pic.twitter.com/hVRXdpuuGq
— Mmadikgosi Matshego (@Mmadikgosi_23) September 28, 2019
Just a glimpse ????????????????????????#Somhaletradionalwedding pic.twitter.com/dNP9dqJbA4
— Xola Nukani ????️???? (@Iam_Xola_SA) September 28, 2019
Family above anything else.They snapped ????????♥♥???????? #Somhaletradionalwedding pic.twitter.com/66zRAhuqaf
— Bottom Twink ???? (@KingTau_) September 28, 2019
Moshe and Phelo ????❤️ #Somhaletradionalwedding pic.twitter.com/18XF5qqLtq
— Bonang Matheba (@BonangMfanClub) September 28, 2019
This made me cry????????????♥️???? #Somhaletradionalwedding pic.twitter.com/flXdH7EYtl
— Dr Mousey ???????? (@DrCory1st) September 28, 2019
