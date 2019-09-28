Somizi and Mohale’s traditional wedding in pics and videos

Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung may have thrown the best wedding of the year after trending at number one on Twitter the whole day on Saturday.

Mhlongo and Motaung tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony attended by Mzansi’s A-listers clad in their traditional attires.

Bonang Matheba, Rami Chuene, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and wife Mantwa, Khanyi Mbau and Norma Gigaba were among some of the celebrities who got the invitation.

Guests were reportedly served Bonang’s champagne.

According to the programme that has been circulating on social media, Moshe Ndiki was the MC, while Judith Sephuma, Brenda Mtambo, Vusi Nova, Prince Kaybee and Lerato Kganyago were also on the programme.

These were some of the pictures and videos shared on social media:

View this post on Instagram #somhaletraditionalwedding Power????????????????????????????????????❤❤???? A post shared by Christian Sphe Mhlongo (@christianmhlongo) on Sep 28, 2019 at 9:35am PDT

View this post on Instagram Congrats @somizi @mohale_77 ❤️❤️???? #somhaletraditionalwedding A post shared by Norma Gigaba???????? (@norma.gigaba) on Sep 28, 2019 at 9:47am PDT

View this post on Instagram Everything is just perfect!! #somhaletraditionalwedding #somhale A post shared by Linda (@djlyndrish) on Sep 28, 2019 at 4:14am PDT

View this post on Instagram #somhaletraditionalwedding ❤???????? A post shared by Mkhululi Ngubane (@mkhululingubane) on Sep 28, 2019 at 10:10am PDT

View this post on Instagram #somhaletraditionalwedding Wow❤????????❤ A post shared by Mkhululi Ngubane (@mkhululingubane) on Sep 28, 2019 at 10:07am PDT

View this post on Instagram #somhaletraditionalwedding Yes looking ???? A post shared by Mkhululi Ngubane (@mkhululingubane) on Sep 28, 2019 at 10:12am PDT

View this post on Instagram #somhaletraditionalwedding A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) on Sep 28, 2019 at 10:13am PDT

View this post on Instagram #somhaletraditionalwedding ???? @leratokganyago A post shared by MADAM (@evodiamogase) on Sep 28, 2019 at 9:55am PDT

View this post on Instagram #somhaletraditionalwedding #dressedtokill @thee_sonia #instagood #whatawow A post shared by ThahMazikodeDoncabe❤ (@thahmakaenhle) on Sep 28, 2019 at 9:19am PDT

View this post on Instagram The Real Black Pearl ❤❤ @pearlthusi #somhaletraditionalwedding A post shared by ❤Misah ❤ (@hlumisamdiza) on Sep 28, 2019 at 9:15am PDT

View this post on Instagram #somhaletraditionalwedding Ohhhhhh love wins again Love you @somizi A post shared by Meredith Jones (@meredithjones26) on Sep 28, 2019 at 8:59am PDT

Mr Malema’s wife is so beautiful, she is the Beyoncé of the married girls. Akana baie praat ke futhi #Somhaletradionalwedding pic.twitter.com/eHqQAWijfP — STOP Violence Against Women &Children ???????? (@EzamaCirha) September 28, 2019

Mr & Mrs Malema looking fly as always❤️????????☺️#Somhaletradionalwedding pic.twitter.com/hVRXdpuuGq — Mmadikgosi Matshego (@Mmadikgosi_23) September 28, 2019

