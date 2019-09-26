Check out #Somhale’s fancy gift registry

Celebrity choreographer Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung will finally be making things official this weekend when the pair kicks off their wedding festivities with a traditional African ceremony accompanied by all the customs and rituals.

The pair have been hinting at their impending nuptials, which will reportedly begin this weekend when Mhlongo’s family makes its way to Motaung’s family home to initiate the process.

While everyone is wondering what the grooms will be wearing, what they’ll be eating and how the venue will be decorated, guests are wondering which of the gifts on the couple’s registry they’ll be forking out the big bucks for.

All4Women reports that the pair are registered at luxury kitchenware brand Le Creuset and have asked guests to show their appreciation for the marriage by helping them ‘zhuzh‘ up their kitchen.

Five of the most expensive items on the list include:

1. 40cm Signature Oval Casserole – R7,350

2. 24cm Lavender Signature Round Casserole – R6,200

3. 24cm Soiree Signature Round Casserole – R5,595

4. 32cm Signature Soup Pot – R4,990

5. 32cm Signature Buffet Casserole – R3,920

If all that is a little too steep, perhaps guests can opt for the R195 stainless steel meat thermometer.

