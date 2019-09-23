Mihlali Ndamase sets tongues wagging with Lewis Hamilton picture cred

Social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase and Lewis Hamilton have been trending since Sunday night after she shared a picture of herself taking a bath at a luxurious hotel in Singapore and credited the racing driver.

View this post on Instagram Views ???????? ????: @lewishamilton A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n) on Sep 22, 2019 at 11:22am PDT

She went on to call Hamilton “her man” in her Instagram stories, and further shared a picture of the racer at a store.

She wrote: “You did the best you could babe, super proud of you. A winner in my eyes.”

Now the social media streets have been discussing the possibility of the two being an item.

Check out some of the reactions on social media:

Mihlali Ndamase and Lewis Hamilton

Some even sparked pregnancy rumours, though she immediately shut down the rumours.

“I was literally standing in front of the mirror, then I realised how bloated I look, I took a moomerang and posted it, but people are so gullible. Also, I’m a clown, literally I just like playing around. I wish ya’ll understood my personality a bit better.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.