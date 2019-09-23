Celebrities 23.9.2019 12:09 pm

Mihlali Ndamase sets tongues wagging with Lewis Hamilton picture cred

Citizen reporter
Beauty vlogger and influencer Mihlali Ndamase will be one of the many panelists and presenters at the first ever Beauty Revolution expo | Image: Instagram

The influencer seems to have mastered the art of getting people to talk about her.

Social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase and Lewis Hamilton have been trending since Sunday night after she shared a picture of herself taking a bath at a luxurious hotel in Singapore and credited the racing driver.

 

Views ???????? ????: @lewishamilton

She went on to call Hamilton “her man” in her Instagram stories, and further shared a picture of the racer at a store.

She wrote: “You did the best you could babe, super proud of you. A winner in my eyes.”

Now the social media streets have been discussing the possibility of the two being an item.

Check out some of the reactions on social media:

Some even sparked pregnancy rumours, though she immediately shut down the rumours.

“I was literally standing in front of the mirror, then I realised how bloated I look, I took a moomerang and posted it, but people are so gullible. Also, I’m a clown, literally I just like playing around. I wish ya’ll understood my personality a bit better.”

