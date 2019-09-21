Somizi finally confirms wedding date

Idols SA judge and entertainer Somizi Mhlongo has finally confirmed the day he will exchange his vows with fiance Mohale Motaung.
Social media users have been speculating for a while now, with earlier reports having suggested September 28 to be the big day.
His friend Vusi Nova dropped a hint earlier this month when he shared that he would be attending his first gay wedding in September.
He wrote: “Guess who’s going to his first gay wedding ever this month? Me! if you didn’t receive your invite, uxolo vah? Love u guys and keep on inspiring all of us to love and most importantly be ourselves. Ndinithanda laWay yaseTivini. The people at this filling station were never ready for us.”
Somizi then shared their invitation card the following day.
Now he has finally shared that his traditional wedding ceremony will be held next weekend.
The excitement. The anxiety. The GoopgoopG❤️❤️P. But we have an amazing team in making sure that all goes smooth and well. Lead by the best communications and consulting company @liquidimageconsulting headed by my dear friend @zandisilenhlapo @ntando_zikalala_ Security and protocol department lead by my best friend @leeroy_sid so we are in good hands.
He also shared on social media that Prince Kaybee, Judith Sephuma, Brenda Mtambo, Vusi Nova, to name a few, would entertain wedding guests.
