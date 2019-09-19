‘I also want you,’ former boss tells Boity’s mom after reporting sexual harassment

Boitumelo Thulo’s mother, Modiedi, has opened up for the first time about sexual assault she suffered at the hands of one of her former colleagues.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, Modiehi revealed that she was sexually harassed by an HR manager, without revealing from which company and when the incident took place. She said she reported the incident to the company’s CEO, who told her she should “give it to him because I also want you”

“I resigned. I lost everything. I’m talking about it for the first time without crying,” she said.

I was sexually harassed by my HR manager at my previous job. I eventually took the matter to the CEO.. his response was; “why o sa mo gaye vele because lenna kao nyaka “ I resigned.I lost everything. I’m talking about it for the first time without crying ???????? — Modiehi Thulo ( Goitsemang) (@modiehi_thulo) September 18, 2019

Her revelation left many on social media heartbroken and sending her messages of support.

“Strength. Strength my sister harassment of our sisters, Women go through this daily. Name and shame,” said Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, who has been vocal about women’s rights and safety.

Another Twitter user wrote: “Askies about what you went through. I know it’s hard for women to talk about abuse and sexual harassment at the workplace, especially when the perpetrators are in high positions [like] HR, CEOs and management even, CCMA doesn’t work. It’s brave of you to share your story on social media. I hope it will help other women who are silent because they’re afraid to lose work and won’t be able to provide for the family. This Monster must be rooted out [of] the system.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.