Khanya Mkangisa says drunk driving incident led to a loss of income

Earlier this year, Khanya Mkangisa made headlines after she was arrested for driving under the influence. Since then, Khanya has taken full responsibility of her recklessness and has vowed to be a better citizen as she hopes to educate the public on the dangers of drunk driving.

However, the former Tropika Island of Treasure contestant has revealed that the incident has had a knock on her financial situation with many clients backing off from working with her.

While chatting to Thomas Msengana and Pearl Modiadie on Metro FM, Khanya said: “There was a campaign I was supposed to do. I got the dreaded email that due to the video that is circulating we’re gonna have to… you know… To this day, clients have taken a step back, especially the influencing work. It’s really taken a knock, which really sucks.”

Khanya, however, isn’t playing the victim and revealed she had learned from her mistakes and was putting the past behind her as she focused on moving forward.

“I don’t like to play victim. I was in the wrong. No one should ever be driving under the influence, for whatever reason,” Khanya said shortly after the incident occurred.

Originally appeared on People Magazine.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.