Former Mrs SA Nicole Capper opens up about childhood sexual assault

Nicole Capper has opened up about the sexual assault she suffered when she was just nine years old.

The Survivor SA finalist said the boy who assaulted her was much older.

“I wanted to die that day. I was too young to understand what was happening and I didn’t know what to do. So, I did nothing. I hid and pretended that it never happened,” she told YOU magazine.

Nicole added that it had been “incredibly difficult” to talk about the abuse and only recently was brave enough to speak out.

“I’ve since realised that with my silence I was condoning the violence. By saying nothing, you’re actually saying a lot. We’re saying that it’s ok. And it’s not ok,” she told the publication.

The former Mrs South Africa spoke about her ordeal for the first time during an event at a Gauteng school in June

She hopes that “many others will rise up in the war against this violence because that’s the only way we’ll ever see a difference”.

Several months before revealing her heartbreaking story of abuse, Nicole joined forces with Love Justice South Africa.

The NGO helps fight human trafficking in South Africa.

“We don’t just need to protect ourselves, we also need to look out for others,” she told Fourways Review.

The recent of gender-based violence has encouraged several stars to open up about their stories of abuse.

Moonchild Sanelly, Thickleeyonce, and Lalla Hirayama are just some of the stars who spoke out.

– All4Women

