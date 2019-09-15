Solo and Dineo Moeketsi’s white wedding in pics and videos

In anticipation of the couple’s three-part wedding series, Kwakuhle Kwethu, to be aired on 1Magic on Mondays, actor Dineo Moeketsi, now Langa, and rapper Zothile ‘Solo’ Langa’s friends have taken to social media to share videos and pictures of their white wedding that took place at the weekend.

The couple, usually mum on their relationship, have been together for more than seven years, and were traditionally married earlier this year.

The wedding was attended by ‘The Queen’ actors Connie Ferguson and Rami Chuene, and musicians Moozlie, Reason and partner LootLove, who shared pictures and videos of the ceremony.

In one shared by Moozlie, Dineo vows “to intentionally speak life into all you do and build with you no matter the adventure we take”, before kissing her husband.

Watch the videos shared on social media:

We witnessed our friends seal their commitment to each other in the most beautiful way! What a weekend! #KwakuhleKwethu starts tomorrow 19:00 on @1MagicTV Congratulations again Mr and Mrs Langa ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EUUr1kpGnZ — MantsoePout-Nomzamo (@MantsoePout) September 15, 2019

