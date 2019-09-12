Former Idols contestant Thami Shobede dies

After collapsing when performing on stage over the weekend and subsequently being admitted to Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria, musician and Idols SA runner-up Thami Shobede has died.

Sowetan reports that the 31-year-old’s organs failed and he slipped into a coma on Tuesday.

News of his death was reportedly confirmed by his record label Gallo Record Company.

“Gallo Record Company is extremely saddened and shocked to learn of the sudden passing of one of our artists, Simphiwe Thamsanqa Shobede, fondly know as Thami,” said general manager at Gallo Records Robert Cowling in a statement.

“It came to our attention this morning that he was in hospital suffering from an illness and complications. His family went to see him in Atteridgeville hospital, where he passed away some time just before noon… We don’t have any other specific details or facts at this time and kindly request that everybody please respect the wishes of Thami’s family, who will be issuing a formal statement shortly. Our condolences go out to all his friends and family. He will be sorely missed,” added Cowling.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.