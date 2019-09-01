Sho Madjozi admits that she’s ready to find love

In an interview with Tshisa Live this week, “John Cena” hitmaker and BET Award winner spoke candidly about her music and the way it’s been received overseas and back at home.

While she’s been on the rise for a good two to three years, she never anticipated that she would reach these international heights this quickly. But she’s welcoming the acclaim and is now setting up for the next big challenge in her career.

She spoke about the surreal experience of receiving a shout out from John Cena; a wrestler who she used to watch on television in a small village in Limpopo. The singer said to Tshisa Live, “It’s crazy that I got a shout out from John Cena who I used to watch on TV. Seeing that I was living in the village with my aunt, we didn’t really have a TV at home. The only time we were able to watch TV was when we watched Generations and WWE.”

But when the subject matter of her music was brought into the spotlight, she admitted that it was reflective of her life right now.

Describing her music as ‘Heartbreak Gqom’, the singer revealed that not only was she single, but she was ready to find someone with whom to share her exciting journey. In the very same interview, she added, “I don’t want to play hard to get anymore. I want to be with someone who I feel for, genuinely.”

Also read: Sho Madjozi, Sjava pics spark romance rumours

Sho Madjozi’s love life has made headlines a number of times this year; most notably when she ironically thanked her ex-boyfriend for breaking her heart, a tragedy which inspired award-winning music.

Do you remember this epic Sho Madjozi speech from the SAMAs?

Sho Madjozi's ex is not doing well right now. After this shade. Sho Madjozi is a savage ???? ???? ???? #SAMA25 pic.twitter.com/ExA5yssAb5 — Black is Gold, It's Beautiful (@BlackisGoldz) June 2, 2019

Let’s hope that the next man in her life treats her better than this unfortunate fella!

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.