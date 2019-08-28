‘How could she be so cruel?’ says Lady Zamar on Babes Wodumo

Musician Lady Zamar has broken her silence on the recent video of Babes Wodumo making fun of her acne.

Bongekile Simelane found herself in a social media storm earlier this month following a video zooming in on fellow musician Lazy Zamar’s acne. The video showed Lady Zamar laughing with other Idols SA judges, and zoomed in on her acne.

A voice resembling that of Babes Wodumo could be heard making fun of the acne and calling Lady Zamar “sfebe”.

Babes Wodumo shared on Instagram that her number had been hacked, adding that the alleged hacker was the one posting on her Twitter account.

She said at the time: “Hello guys, I hope you’re okay. I just want to say that my number was hacked. This person also took my Twitter. I’m not the one posting on Twitter, I don’t know who is and the person has been sending me messages on WhatsApp telling me to be ready to take the heat. I don’t know if the person has been insulting people or what but I’m still trying to fix this. Please don’t listen to what they’re saying, I don’t know what they want.”

She later admitted it was her who made fun of Lady Zamar.

Now the musician has broken her silence, questioning why Babes would say such things about her.

She told Drum Magazine: “I didn’t even know the meaning of the names she called me, but I eventually learned that one of them is a b***h who goes around sleeping with different men to the point where her vagina is worn out.

“And I was horrified, how could she be so cruel, to invest so much time and effort just to be just a mean person? I couldn’t believe it. She not only disrespected me, but fans as well, and you just don’t do that – you’re undermining so many people, that’s just wrong.”

