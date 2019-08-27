Pinky Girl quit her IT job after colleagues called her ‘Bonang’s handbag’

Tebogo ‘Pinky Girl’ Mekgwe has become a household name because of her famous cousin, Bonang Matheba, but knowing the star has its downside.

Pinky Girl has revealed that’s she quit her IT job because people started treating her differently when they discovered that she was a close relative of Queen B.

Speaking to Move! magazine, the Being Bonang reality star says that some people even hurled insults at her.

“I quit when my colleagues realised I was related to Bonang. Some started acting awkward. Especially, my female colleagues gave me a hard time. Some even called me Bonang’s handbag because I was always with her and they said all I do is hang around her.”

Pinky had been working in the IT industry for seven years before calling it quits.She has since been on a mission to make a name for herself in the entertainment industry

Becoming a DJ is currently at the top of her list!

“I’ve been practising, and because I’m a technical person, I picked up a lot in the first week from my mentor,” she told the publication.

But her deejaying career is off to a rocky start. Social media users have slammed her new career path, claiming she doesn’t have the talent for it.

But Pinky Girl won’t let the haters stop her from pursuing her dreams.

“Black people don’t appreciate, especially when there’s nothing going on in their lives. Give people something to talk about. And move on. They are bored,” she wrote on Twitter.

Radio personality Penny Lebyane came to her defence.

“Aowa let her diversify please…,” she replied to a Twitter user who told Pinky Girl to stick to her office job.

She must just stick to her office job…Entertainment is just not for her — Judy Maımela (@judy_mai) August 4, 2019

Aowa let het diversify please… — PennyLebyane????Penny Lebyane (@PennyLebyane) August 4, 2019

Originally appeared on All4women

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.