David Tlale mourns the death of his mother

Well-known designer David Tlale has announced the death of his mother, Joyce Tlale, who passed away on Sunday after a short illness.

Taking to social media, Tlale wrote: “It is with great sorrow that the House of David Tlale announces the passing away of our beautiful dear mother Joyce Tlale. She departed yesterday Sunday, 18 August 2019 at Vosloorus, after a short illness. We remember Granny, as we affectionately called her, as a selfless, loving and supportive mother. May her soul rest in peace.”

Tlale said his mother taught her to appreciate his humble beginnings, among other things.

“My mother taught me a lot, such as if you make the right choices in life, you can go a long way. She taught me to always be appreciative of my humble beginnings. I always wanted to play dress-up with her as my muse and I created some of my collections for women like her. I will always love you, Mama.”

Funeral details would be finalised in due course.

Condolences have been pouring in for the designer, whose mother was featured in his 2017/18 collection.

Basetsana Kumalo wrote: “Deepest and sincere condolences for the passing of your dear Mother. May her soul rest in peace and rise in glory with the Saints. Praying for you and your family during this difficult time David,” while Dumi Gwebu said: “Condolences to you and your family. I know how close you and your mom were. You can console yourself with the fact that she lived long enough to see your greatness. I have you and your family in my prayers in these tough times.”

