Trevor Noah now the world’s fourth-highest-earning stand-up comedian, says Forbes

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has been named as the fourth-highest-earning stand-up comedian of 2019 by business magazine Forbes.

Noah came in fourth with earnings of $28 million (just over R432 million) from his more than 70 shows across the world and his second Netflix special.

“In addition, his 2016 book, Born a Crime, is still ranked at No. 1 on The New York Times’ bestseller list for paperback nonfiction,” said the magazine.

At number one is Kevin Hart ($59 million), followed by Jerry Seinfeld ($41 million) and Jim Gaffigan ($30 million).

Trevor Noah ($28 million), Sebastian Maniscalco ($26 million), Gabriel Iglesias ($22 million), Amy Schumer ($21 million), Terry Fator ($17 million), Jeff Dunham ($15 million) and Aziz Ansari ($13 million) follow in that order in the top 10.

Amy Schumer is the only woman featured in the top 10 list.

