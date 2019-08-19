Celebrities 19.8.2019 04:39 pm

Freshlyground and Zolani Mahola go their separate way

Michael Sekhu
Zolani Mahola. Picture: Instagram/Zolani Mahola

She will be producing theatre and motivational talks and workshops across corporate and community spaces.

This New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2019, we’ll see Zolani Mahola take the stage for the last time as Freshlyground’s lead singer in Cape Town, to focus on her solo career.

After an unbelievable 17 years with the band fondly referred to as ‘The One Who Sings’ to spread her wings and fully commit to her new venture as a solo artist and inspirational speaker.

“It’s been an epic journey, and Freshlyground will always be an integral part of my life story. I’m extremely proud of what our band has achieved and how we were able to unite our country through music and take our unique sound to the world.” She said. “It may seem like the end of an era, but it’s certainly not goodbye.”

Not only is she launching a new music career, but as a trained actress who has appeared on numerous stages as well as on the big and small screen, she will also be producing theatre and motivational talks and workshops across corporate and community spaces.

