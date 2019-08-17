John Cena sends a shoutout to Sho Madjozi following Colors performance

American wrestler John Cena has sent a shout-out to Sho Madjozi following her performance on music platform Colors last week.

The rapper performed her single titled John Cena. The name trended on social media, and it seems the wrestler has finally noticed.

Taking to social media on Saturday, John Cena posted a magazine cover featuring Sho Madjozi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Aug 17, 2019 at 9:36am PDT

South Africans have now taken to John Cena’s Instagram comments section to send congratulatory messages to the Huku hit maker.

Guys what’s happening!?!?!? I can’t see who just posted me !!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/8t05fwQJZM — #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) August 17, 2019

Sho Madjozi was the fourth South African artist to perform on Colors.

At the time of publishing, Sho Madjozi’s performance had been viewed more than 350,000 times on a platform that boasts more than 3.5 million subscribers.

Apart from South Africans, her performance impressed East Africans because she was rapping in Swahili and Americans, who said they had never heard her sound before.

“I love it. Thank you so much Colors, you always showcase the best artist I swear, I’ve never heard this type of music but the genuine happiness. She killed it,” said Adrianna Hubbard, while DJ KK Starboy wrote: “This is much love for swahili. We kenyans are happy and proud of you Sho Madjozi and South Africans.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.