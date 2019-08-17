WATCH: Bottle thrown at DJ Tira while performing at University of Venda

DJ Tira almost lost his eye after a bottle was thrown at him during his performance at the University of Venda in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The DJ joined Master KG, Heavy K and Epidems, to name a few, for an all-black party hosted by the university’s SRC.

In a video that he shared on social media, the DJ playing music, while the audience sings and dances.

As he continues playing, a bottle flies from nowhere and lands on his turntables, hurting him in the process even after ducking.

The DJ paused his performance following the incident.

“Traumatic experience this morning at University of Venda,” said the DJ.

Watch video below:

Traumatic experience this morning at University of Venda ???????????? pic.twitter.com/IIgc31vsAz — Thank You Mr DJ (@DJTira) August 17, 2019

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.