I’ve been in ICU for the past six days, says Robert Marawa

Sports presenter Robert Marawa shocked his fans on Saturday after announcing that he was in hospital after suffering another heart attack.

In a video, Marawa said he drove himself to hospital last week after feeling pain, not knowing he would end up in ICU.

“It’s my second time in this facility, I think everybody knows about the two heart attacks I’ve had. I’ve had to get admitted and checked on a regular basis.

“The same thing happened last week, I actually drove myself from home after not feeling well and said ‘let me go and admit myself because there is a pain that is not making sense, and within a couple of hours I was in ICU and that’s where I’ve been for the past six or seven days.”

He said he was in the recovery ward, and would probably be there until doctors figure out if there is a blood clot.

“I’ve had the most unbelievable couple of days because it is on the brink of life and not living. The general staff that are here to ensure my safety have been amazing.”

He further encourage followers to get checked.

Watch his video below:

I thought I'd bring myself out of the dark hole where I've been for the past 2 weeks that's caused my absence from Radio #MSW & give u a summarized overview as I begin to heal. #cardiovascularhealth#bloodclots #recovery pic.twitter.com/nMYjDDb3wW — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) August 17, 2019

This is Marawa’s third heart attack after suffering his first in 2008 and the second one in 2017.

He told Zama Ngcobo in an interview on Leading Citizens: “When it happened the first time in 2008, I tried to go back to gym. And that’s the irony. Both heart attacks happened in institutions of health and exercise. The gym was the first place in 2008, and then in June 2017.

“It’s a strange phenomenon because there is no history of heart attacks in my family. ”

Watch the full interview below:

