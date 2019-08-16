Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly expecting their first child

Bontle Modiselle broke the internet on Friday morning after announcing her pregnancy. In a lengthy post on Instagram, Modiselle also gave a shout out to her man, rapper Priddy Ugly, who she has been in a relationship with for 10 years.

She said: “10 years of our love has given life to our first love. A culmination of who we are and what we have become. We’ve done many great things, together and individually, but none as incredible as this. There’s no way to describe how this feels, but I feel everything all at once, intensely so.

“For the first time, I feel superhuman. But above all, I’m abundantly blessed by God to be chosen to mother a child with the man I truly love, coming into a family who can’t wait to meet them.

Thank you for the greatest gift of my life @priddy_ugly. I LOVE YOU!”

Modiselle has been trending since, with South Africans sending her congratulatory messages.

In celebration of their relationship, the couple released a music video titled Bonita.

“We present to you ‘Bonita’ – a beautiful dedication to our unborn child. The future of Africa lies in the bond, the growth and unity of the African family, as well as our support and faith in it. It takes a community to raise a child,” said the couple.

Check out the video below:

