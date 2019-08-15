Mampintsha defends Babes Wodumo in Lady Zamar social media storm

Bongekile Simelane, popularly known as Babes Wodumo, found herself in a social media storm on Thursday morning following a video zooming in on fellow musician Lazy Zamar’s acne. The video shows Lady Zamar laughing with other Idols SA judges, and zooms in on her acne.

A voice resembling that of Babes Wodumo can be heard making fun of the acne and calling Lady Zamar “sfebe”.

Lady Zamar and Babes Wodumo have been trending since.

Responding to the criticism, Babes Wodumo shared on Instagram that her number had been hacked, adding that the alleged hacker was the one posting on her Twitter account.

She said: “Hello guys, I hope you’re okay. I just want to say that my number was hacked. This person also took my Twitter. I’m not the one posting on Twitter, I don’t know who is and the person has been sending me messages on WhatsApp telling me to be ready to take the heat. I don’t know if the person has been insulting people or what but I’m still trying to fix this. Please don’t listen to what they’re saying, I don’t know what they want.”

One of the messages Babes claimed to have been written by her alleged hacker reads: “I said what I said and I don’t care if you guys hate me or not, I’m proud. I meant what I said hence why the video is everywhere so that you guys can see. I can drop a song anytime you guys will still download it and book me as well so fokof!!”

In defence of his love, Mampintsha also helped share the message that Babes Wodumo had been hacked, promising to hunt down the alleged hacker until they’re found.

He wrote is Zulu: “We’ll look for them and find them, relax.”

