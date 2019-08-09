Psyfo proposes to girlfriend Aamirah

Sipho Ngwenya, popularly known as Pysfo, has finally proposed to girlfriend Aamirah Mirah.

The music producer took to social media to share with his followers that Mirah had accepted his proposal.

The couple are currently on holiday in Zanzibar celebrating Psyfo’s birthday.

“Mate shout-out to the space for such an amazing bday gift! All I wanted was to relax a lot so she decided to take me out to the sun and blue waters,” said Psyfo before announcing their engagement.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the couple, with actor Connie Ferguson saying: “Yes yes yes! I’m saying yes in her behalf as well! Congratulations nana! Love, respect and nurture each other! Pray for each other and never stop being besties! So happy for you guys! Congratulations are in order!”

