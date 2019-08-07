Celebrities 7.8.2019 04:22 pm

Anele and Phat Joe smoke the peace pipe

Citizen reporter
Phat Joe.

Anele says the Miss SA event on Friday should be about the competitors and not the radio presenters’ beef.

It seems the beef between Anele Mdoda and Phat Joe has ended following an apology by the latter. Mdoda took to social media to tell her followers that Phat Joe called and apologised to her.

“Just took a call from Phat Joe. He apologised. I accept his apology. Naturally he thought he was joking and it didn’t land well on me. I appreciate the fact that he did not want to dictate how I reacted in my defence to what he believed was said in jest.

“We live. We err. We heal. What today showed was he has fans and I have fans hence the trending thing. Glad we could entertain you even at both our expense. Suppose that’s what we signed up for,” said Mdoda.

Phat Joe landed himself in hot water this morning after commenting on radio personality Mdoda being announced as one of the Miss SA 2019 judges. Mdoda will be joined by Connie Ferguson, Thando Hopa, Demi-Leigh Nel-Pieters and Catriona Gray.

Speaking during his morning show on Wednesday, Phat Joe questioned Mdoda’s background on judging beauty pageants and said her appointment was “affirmative action”. Mdoda was unimpressed with Phat Joe’s comments and has been dragging him all morning.

Mdoda said “washed out” Phat Joe was “obsessed” with her.

