Anele and Phat Joe smoke the peace pipe

It seems the beef between Anele Mdoda and Phat Joe has ended following an apology by the latter. Mdoda took to social media to tell her followers that Phat Joe called and apologised to her.

“Just took a call from Phat Joe. He apologised. I accept his apology. Naturally he thought he was joking and it didn’t land well on me. I appreciate the fact that he did not want to dictate how I reacted in my defence to what he believed was said in jest.

“We live. We err. We heal. What today showed was he has fans and I have fans hence the trending thing. Glad we could entertain you even at both our expense. Suppose that’s what we signed up for,” said Mdoda.

Just took a call from Phat Joe. He apologized. I accept his apology. Naturally he thought he was joking and it didn’t land well on me. I appreciate the fact that he did not want to dictate how I reacted in my defense to what he believed was said in jest. We live. We err. We heal. — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) August 7, 2019

Phat Joe landed himself in hot water this morning after commenting on radio personality Mdoda being announced as one of the Miss SA 2019 judges. Mdoda will be joined by Connie Ferguson, Thando Hopa, Demi-Leigh Nel-Pieters and Catriona Gray.

Speaking during his morning show on Wednesday, Phat Joe questioned Mdoda’s background on judging beauty pageants and said her appointment was “affirmative action”. Mdoda was unimpressed with Phat Joe’s comments and has been dragging him all morning.

Mdoda said “washed out” Phat Joe was “obsessed” with her.

Read more: Anele Mdoda calls Phat Joe a piece of sh*t in Twitter drag

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.