Celebrities 7.8.2019 12:23 pm

DJ Zinhle collaborates with American Swiss and Miss SA 2019 for Women’s Month

Citizen reporter
DJ-Zinhle. Picture: supplied

DJ-Zinhle. Picture: supplied

The DJ’s watch brand seems to be making strides in the jewellery world.

Ntombezinhle “DJ Zinhle” Jiyane has announced a collaboration between her watch brand, jeweller and the Miss SA 2019 to create a watch to commemorate Women’s Month.

While the DJ announced her collaboration with American Swiss a few weeks ago, the Miss SA 2019 beauty pageant deal was only teased last week. ERA by DJ Zinhle, her watch brand, will create a watch named Mbokodo, which will only be sold exclusively at American Swiss stores.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, DJ Zinhle wrote: “I’m so excited about the @erabydjzinhle collaboration with @americanswissza & @official_misssa for Women’s Month. Get this stunning IMBOKODO watch exclusively from American Swiss.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
DJ Zinhle and Enhle on why they went back to their cheating partners 2.8.2019
DJ Zinhle temporarily shuts down Fuse Academy 5.7.2019
Pearl Thusi’s interview with AKA divides ‘Behind The Story’ viewers 6.6.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 