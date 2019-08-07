DJ Zinhle collaborates with American Swiss and Miss SA 2019 for Women’s Month

Ntombezinhle “DJ Zinhle” Jiyane has announced a collaboration between her watch brand, jeweller and the Miss SA 2019 to create a watch to commemorate Women’s Month.

While the DJ announced her collaboration with American Swiss a few weeks ago, the Miss SA 2019 beauty pageant deal was only teased last week. ERA by DJ Zinhle, her watch brand, will create a watch named Mbokodo, which will only be sold exclusively at American Swiss stores.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, DJ Zinhle wrote: “I’m so excited about the @erabydjzinhle collaboration with @americanswissza & @official_misssa for Women’s Month. Get this stunning IMBOKODO watch exclusively from American Swiss.”

