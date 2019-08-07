Anele Mdoda calls Phat Joe a piece of sh*t in Twitter drag

Majota Kambule, popularly known as Phat Joe, seems to have landed himself in hot water again after commenting on radio personality Anele Mdoda being announced as one of the Miss SA 2019 judges. Mdoda will be joined by Connie Ferguson, Thando Hopa, Demi-Leigh Nel-Pieters and Catriona Gray.

Judging Miss SA !!! With Miss Universe Demi ???? pic.twitter.com/dTRVrJYn1f — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) August 7, 2019

Speaking at his morning show on Wednesday, Phat Joe questioned Mdoda’s background on judging beauty pageants and said her appointment was “affirmative action”. Mdoda was unimpressed with Phat Joe’s comments and has been dragging him all morning.

Mdoda said “washed out” Phat Joe was “obsessed” with her.

Phat Joe is so obsessed with me. Like a dog barking at cars that won’t ever stop 🙂 he should concentrate on being at a radio gig longer than 5 min. https://t.co/HEoLHnxSY5 — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) August 7, 2019

In a series of tweets, Mdoda told Phat Joe to work on keeping a radio job for at least a year before coming at her.

“Phat Joe must tell us what happened at East Coast Radio or every other job that he lasted a year and less. Don’t even know which station he is at now but give it six months. Shock jock is that is not shocking. Swine we blowfish.

Also Phat Joe I have judged Miss SA for 4 years now and picked a damn Miss World. My beauty has nothing to do with whether I can see beauty or not. Do me a favor and say that shit to my face the next time you scrape an invite to something relevant. — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) August 7, 2019

“This isn’t the first time. He is so obsessed with me. Well, he can have all my attention. I can teach him how to prep a real radio show. He has forgotten.

“The last time he was funny Dr Dre was a nurse! It’s not affection. It is abuse. He is a piece of sh*t that cannot hold onto a job so he works me. Uzonya ke. Uzophuma ne tax returns apha kum.

“He has PTSD from being out-smarted in ownership of his show from looooooooong ago. Can he give us a Ted Talk on that? Even now when you say Red Pepper he shakes likes a polaroid picture. At the very least he kept his American accent,” said Mdoda.

It’s not affection. It is abuse. He is a piece of shit that cannot hold onto a job so he works me. Uzonya ke. Uzophuma ne tax returns apha kum. https://t.co/ZFnDUpue8q — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) August 7, 2019

She further defended her appointment and said her beauty had nothing to do with the job. She has judged Miss SA for four years and was part of the panel that crowned Rolene Strauss, who also won Miss Universe in 2017.

“Also Phat Joe I have judged Miss SA for four years now and picked a damn Miss World.”

Mdoda said she was not done dragging him yet.

I am not even done. I have all day and all the data. He must not try me. Mister make tv productions wait for three hours whilst he walks off set. Where is his dating show ? Why is he not on it ? Angazondi nyela mna. Going at gays because they are strong enough to live their truth https://t.co/JT2HchtiCI — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) August 7, 2019

Phat Joe laughed off Mdoda’s comments.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.