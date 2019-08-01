Moja Love distances itself from Ntsiki Mazwai

For the duration of her role as a television presenter on Moja Love’s flagship talk show Show Me Love, the channel has remained relatively mum every time Ntsiki Mazwai fires off one of her controversial tweets, but on Thursday the channel found itself, for the first time, having to distance itself from her views.

While many on social media found themselves joining the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) in congratulating SABC news anchor Leanne Manas on her 15th anniversary working for the public broadcaster, Mazwai opted for her usual brand of contrarian input.

“No I don’t think Leanne Manna is amazing at her job – I think she is just white. And enjoying privilege. She can’t even speak indigenous languages. She is not African,” tweeted Mazwai.

Manas promptly and politely responded: “Good morning Ntiski [sic], it’s ‘Manas’ and everyone is entitled to an opinion and a place in this country. I respect your views.”

Manas’ response only set Mazwai off and she went on a full-on rant in which she accused Manas of being patronising before telling her that she (Mazswai) was not asking for her (Manas’s) permission to voice her opinion.

By Thursday afternoon, Moja Love had released a statement that reads as follows:

“The views expressed by Ntsiki Mazwai are not those of the channel and were expressly made by Ms Mazwai in her personal capacity. Moja LOVE values, loves, and respects all South Africans and we celebrate all the diversity that enriches our country. We do not condone any form of discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, religion, gender, race, culture or in any other form.”

The channel concluded by wishing Manas well and wishing her a wonderful Women’s Month.

Statement on Nstiki Mazwai's Remarks pic.twitter.com/e4hUFWe0IY — MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) August 1, 2019

READ NEXT: AfriForum wants MultiChoice to pull a Steve Hofmeyr on Ntsiki Mazwai

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.