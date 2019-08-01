WATCH: DJ Fresh goes live on 947

DJ Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane, has now joined radio station 947 following a split from his former radio home, Metro FM.

Watch the seconds Fresh went live on 947:

MIC CHECK: The first link as the mic turned on????️ Welcome to 947, Big Dawg???? Stream on https://t.co/dQsTO6mj7n, download the 947 App, DStv audio bouquet 879 to listen to the first show❤️ #FreshOn947 @DJFreshSA @MantsoePout @shannon_leibach @freshon947 pic.twitter.com/ga15NBmh9g — 947 loves you! (@947) August 1, 2019

Fresh joins the Primedia family and will host the afternoon drive show from 3pm till 6pm. Station manager Thando Makhunga has described Fresh as a person who loved the city of Joburg as much as 947 did.

“This is a perfect fit for the station to diversify and grow our audiences and it was also perfect timing for Fresh, who was looking for a new challenge. Our listeners are going to love driving home with him, the show is going to be fun and entertaining. He will be surrounded by a team of talented people,” she said according to an EWN report.

Friends and fans to the DJ, who is also known as “Big Dogg”, appear to be fiercely behind the radio DJ. Even world-renowned DJ Black Coffee tweeted for fans to check out his mix on Fresh’s show.

It’s not even 3pm but this dawg is trending already….when is a person we talking Fresh???????????????? somebody please check if Metro got pulse #FreshOn947 pic.twitter.com/D0elZLuxSi — Nhlapo (@King_Boiza) August 1, 2019

I woke up to #FreshOn947 already trending… you guys make me so happy. It’s on at 15:00 ???????????????????? #FreshBackOnRadio pic.twitter.com/VfMqmC4Ui7 — Cynical Optimist (Love me 3000) (@ShedzR) August 1, 2019

So #FreshOn947 afternoon drive show hasn’t even started but the big dawg is already trending??????? good morning @METROFMSA ???? pic.twitter.com/sBeoBQr0yK — Nkomazi_Heroes ????????‍???? (@kingshakz) August 1, 2019

Msunery fans as we counting hours to #FreshOn947 pic.twitter.com/FIjv0C0WSQ — Mr Capable (@elijah_tebby) August 1, 2019

Fresh had a few words to say.

If you didn't know, @DJFreshSA is taking over our InstaStories???? Are you ready for 15:00? Follow us on Instagram> https://t.co/w1M6IsM7nZ and find out what the Big Dawg is up to as we build up to #FreshOn947> @freshon947 #TotallyReady pic.twitter.com/a8Y7oRJkQF — 947 loves you! (@947) August 1, 2019

The popular DJ has indicated his passion for radio, urging all young aspiring disc jockeys to focus and develop their craft. Speaking on Cliff Central, he added that fans were loyal to a person who was there with them on their drive home, to work, or to school.

He said he was bombarded with ‘thank you’s from followers who reiterated that their loyalty to him was unquestioned.

