WATCH: DJ Fresh goes live on 947

It’s all systems go for DJ Fresh’s 3pm slot on 947.

DJ Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane, has now joined radio station 947 following a split from his former radio home, Metro FM.

Watch the seconds Fresh went live on 947:

Fresh joins the Primedia family and will host the afternoon drive show from 3pm till 6pm. Station manager Thando Makhunga has described Fresh as a person who loved the city of Joburg as much as 947 did.

“This is a perfect fit for the station to diversify and grow our audiences and it was also perfect timing for Fresh, who was looking for a new challenge. Our listeners are going to love driving home with him, the show is going to be fun and entertaining. He will be surrounded by a team of talented people,” she said according to an EWN report.

Friends and fans to the DJ, who is also known as “Big Dogg”, appear to be fiercely behind the radio DJ. Even world-renowned DJ Black Coffee tweeted for fans to check out his mix on Fresh’s show.

Fresh had a few words to say.

The popular DJ has indicated his passion for radio, urging all young aspiring disc jockeys to focus and develop their craft. Speaking on Cliff Central, he added that fans were loyal to a person who was there with them on their drive home, to work, or to school.

He said he was bombarded with ‘thank you’s from followers who reiterated that their loyalty to him was unquestioned.

