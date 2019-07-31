How much Zodwa Wabantu pays for her vaginal tightening

Socialite and entertainer Zodwa Wabantu has revealed that she pays about R3,970 per treatment for her ongoing aesthetic sexual medicine treatments at Herwood Medical Centre.

Zodwa caused a stir less than two weeks ago when she revealed that she was undergoing treatments to “tighten” her nether region in an effort to return it to the condition it was in before she gave birth to her son.

According to a video posted on her Instagram, Zodwa explains to the doctor that women often feel like something is out of place after giving birth, adding that the idea of possibly getting “it” back is important to most women.

Many raised their objections to the ideas she was perpetuating and the amount of attention she was getting.

Nothing wrong with vaginal tightening/rejuvenation. The rate of misinformed and ignorant ppl is alarming. No D can weaken the vaginal walls. With aging, ur vaginal walls can become thinner and less elastic as a result of the dimished estrogen levels in a woman's body. #Zodwa — Nonhlanhla (@nonhlemtho) July 18, 2019

The attention that Zodwa gets sometimes baffles me. People are actually arguing about vaginal tightening. We’re not even having sex with this individual but here we are, compelled to pay attention to this. Stop making talentless people famous. pic.twitter.com/Ybkz83AzLL — Jonas ???????? (@KingJonas_Adv) July 18, 2019

Others were curious about the mechanics and cost of the process.

“Ay I never thought of such it must have cost you thousands hey,” commented one user on Zodwa’s video.

“I was not aware that I can service my nunuberry… Thanks Zodwa wethu,” added another.

“Nam funa ukuba neMali so that when i give birth bese ngiyenza,” [I also want to be rich so that when I give birth I can also do this] added a different user.

Zodwa, who has been chronicling her journey on social media, took to Instagram to share that one of her procedures is currently on special.

For just R3,970.00 you too can have the PRP Vaginal Shot/Boost if you were thinking of following in her footsteps.

Zodwa has been a patron of the Herwood Medical centre for some time now and has thus far gotten procedures such as vampire facials, Hair PRP restoration and a non-surgical breast lift, to name but a few.

Although she has not confirmed the news publicly, rumours are swirling that Zodwa is officially newly single after she called things off with her beau Ntobeko Linda.

The pair were reportedly set to tie the knot this weekend but the wedding never happened. When called for confirmation and comment by The Citizen, Zodwa was unavailable and her manager Nkuli claimed to know nothing about her current relationship status.

