Andile Ncube gives Thando Thabethe some relationship advice

Actress and 5FM DJ Thando Thabethe has found a new love and she wants to share it with the world. Well, kind of…

Ever since splitting from her former fiance Frans Mashao, Thabethe has become noticeably more private about her love life, to some extent.

Her recent time out in the Maldives had many speculating that her new beau is fellow media personality and model Lunga Tshabalala, who was in the Maldives around the exact same time.

In fact, most of Thabethe and Tshabalala’s Instagram posts and stories were captured in the same spots and the same moment.

Lunga is treating you well my dear????????????♥ pic.twitter.com/RgmvELIacH — Nandipha (@nandi_thembani) July 19, 2019

Thando Thabethe and Lunga Shabalala are sending us Signals ukuthi bayajola????????????Kumnandi uk'jola atseba???????????? Oomf I'm ready???? pic.twitter.com/vhlLrE6bzm — NILE☕ (@NthatuoaQhomane) July 16, 2019

Thabethe has also been tweeting a lot about her mystery beau. Her latest post being about his helper and her things mysteriously going missing.

“I think my boyfriend’s helper hates me… she makes sure I can’t find anything that belongs to me,” tweeted Thabethe.

To which Supersport broadcaster Andile Ncube replied:

Nope! She’s been well trained, knows to hide things a girl leaves so the next one doesn’t bump ito stuff ???? https://t.co/GYGM8vB4Hb — Andile Ncube (@AndileNcube) July 30, 2019

Fans immediately agreed with Ncube’s logic.

Wow it makes sense pic.twitter.com/QoBnY36BUa — Man's Not Sexy ♥️???????? (@Sbusiso77942690) July 30, 2019

So vele all my niggas bayajola. Hebanna !!! It just hit me. — DrMusa (@DrMusaMthombeni) July 30, 2019

@AndileNcube you were paying attention at the last seating of the Men's Conference — Dr. Sanele B. Gumede® (@SaneleBGumede_) July 30, 2019

That’s true though… pic.twitter.com/chNulkb5V8 — ♥️A Queen To A Prince •19/03/‘19???? (@TeaCee_Hewana) July 30, 2019

You broke Guy Code Andile. ????

You blurt it out like that? — Theo The Ninja™ (@Yung_TheoLogyZA) July 30, 2019

Thabethe simply replied with a shocked emoji.

She hinted at her new relationship earlier this year, tweeting that she was hesitant about letting people know who her new beau is.

I wanna post him…but y’all are messy AF ???? — Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) June 8, 2019

