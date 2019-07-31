Celebrities 31.7.2019 11:59 am

Andile Ncube gives Thando Thabethe some relationship advice

5fm DJ Thando Thabethe and Supersport host Andile Ncube | Images: Instagram

He thinks her boyfriend’s helper is just trying to keep the peace.

Actress and 5FM DJ Thando Thabethe has found a new love and she wants to share it with the world. Well, kind of…

Ever since splitting from her former fiance Frans Mashao, Thabethe has become noticeably more private about her love life, to some extent.

Her recent time out in the Maldives had many speculating that her new beau is fellow media personality and model Lunga Tshabalala, who was in the Maldives around the exact same time.

In fact, most of Thabethe and Tshabalala’s Instagram posts and stories were captured in the same spots and the same moment.

Thabethe has also been tweeting a lot about her mystery beau. Her latest post being about his helper and her things mysteriously going missing.

“I think my boyfriend’s helper hates me… she makes sure I can’t find anything that belongs to me,” tweeted Thabethe.

To which Supersport broadcaster Andile Ncube replied:

Fans immediately agreed with Ncube’s logic.

Thabethe simply replied with a shocked emoji.

She hinted at her new relationship earlier this year, tweeting that she was hesitant about letting people know who her new beau is.

