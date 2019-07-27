Nadia Nakai accused of selling nudity (again)

Nadia Nakai has been on a winning streak for much of 2019 and the momentum reached a peak when she released her debut album, Nadia Naked in June.

After the album’s release, Nadia beamed when she was recognised by one of the most talented female rappers of the ’90s, American wordsmith, Foxy Brown.

Despite the praise and acclaim she and her debut album have received, it still seems as if there are some people who will always have a problem with anything that Nadia does and these haters came to the fore once again.

It all began on Thursday night, the eve before her video released, when Nadia shared the most up-to-date promo for her new music video on social media.

Anybody who has followed Nadia (in fact, hip-hop artists in general) won’t have been surprised to see some of the poses and scenes on display, but a number of conservative fans felt that Nadia was capitalising on her sexuality to try and gain clout:

Apart from nudes,what else can sell you? — M B E J A™ (@Mbeja78) July 25, 2019

This isn’t the first time that Nadia has come under fire for taking an overly sexual approach to marketing her music.

After her performance at this year’s Castle Lite Unlocks concert, one user summed up the criticism when he said, “I can’t be the only one who thinks Nadia Nakai is using her booty to stay relevant because the music just ain’t cutting it”.

