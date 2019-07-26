Amanda du-Pont dragged for her ‘Brown Skin Girl’ reference

Model Amanda du-Pont has been giving her social media followers travel goals on social media after sharing snaps of her vacation with fiance Shawn Rodriques. The Skeem Saam actor decided to chase the sun in Europe, and recently, in the tropical island of Mauritius.

All was quiet and well until she decided to join the brown skin girl challenge that has been trending on social media since the release of The Lion King: The Gift album on Friday last week. The song, part of a 14-track Lion King-inspired album, celebrates black women, specifically dark-skin.

In the second verse, Beyonce appreciates dark-skinned women such as supermodel Naomi Campbell, former Destiny’s Child bandmate and friend Kelly Rowland and Oscar-winning actor Lupita N’yongo.

The song ignited a social media movement from dark-skinned women who shared their pictures to celebrate their beauty.

Du-pont also joined the movement and divided her followers.

☀️Brown Skin Girl, Skin Just Like Pearls???? pic.twitter.com/uahsQqepHD — Amanda du-Pont (@AmandaDupont) July 24, 2019

Twitter user @TheSunFlower16 wrote: “They are brown-skinned when its fashionable but yellow bones when they need to retain the light-skinned privilege. Lord help us,” while @RejoyceKarabo responded: “And dark-skinned brown girls like Lupita N’yongo, Kelly Rowland and Naomi Campbell didn’t do is’phithiphithi when they were flying yellow-bone flags.”

Some of her followers, however, said she had every right to quote Beyonce’s lyrics as brown came in different shades.

The social media hashtag has sparked a debate on the exclusion of lighter-skinned women, who also started their own #WhiteSkinGirlChallenge.

