Celebrities 24.7.2019 05:14 pm

Veteran actor Danny Keogh dies

Citizen reporter
Danny Keogh | Image: Twitter

Danny Keogh | Image: Twitter

Keogh becomes the latest loss to the South African arts scene less than a month after the passing of Nomhle Nkonyeni and Johnny Clegg .

Less than a month after the passing of Nomhle Nkonyeni and Johnny Clegg, comes the news that veteran actor Danny Keogh has died at the age of 71.

The cause of his death is currently unknown.

Maroela Media broke the news on Wednesday after receiving confirmation from an unnamed friend of Danny’s actor son, Ty Keogh.

Ty took to Instagram to post a brief tribute to his father as well.

“I love you old man. Thanks for waiting for me. I’ll see you when I see you,” posted Ty.

Fellow actor John Kani confirmed that he passed on Tuesday evening, in a tweet posted on Wednesday morning to convey his condolences.

According to television news website TVSA, Danny had starred in TV productions such Known Gods, Interrogation Room and the South African/Canadian co-production Charlie Jade.

As a founding member of The Market Theatre, he also starred in stage productions such as Shakespeare plays and Marat Sade.

Among his film credits include the films Tornado and the Kalahari Horse Whisperer, which won him a Best Supporting Actor award at the 2009 Monaco International Film Festival.

Fellow actors took to social media to share their condolences.

READ NEXT: Memorial service for Johnny Clegg to be held on Friday

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 