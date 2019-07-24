Veteran actor Danny Keogh dies

Less than a month after the passing of Nomhle Nkonyeni and Johnny Clegg, comes the news that veteran actor Danny Keogh has died at the age of 71.

The cause of his death is currently unknown.

Maroela Media broke the news on Wednesday after receiving confirmation from an unnamed friend of Danny’s actor son, Ty Keogh.

Ty took to Instagram to post a brief tribute to his father as well.

“I love you old man. Thanks for waiting for me. I’ll see you when I see you,” posted Ty.

Fellow actor John Kani confirmed that he passed on Tuesday evening, in a tweet posted on Wednesday morning to convey his condolences.

I am so sad to hear about Danny Keogh’s passing last night. He co- wrote the play the Native who Caused all the Trouble. A great actor and an incredible human being. RIP — JohnKani (@JohnKani2) July 24, 2019

According to television news website TVSA, Danny had starred in TV productions such Known Gods, Interrogation Room and the South African/Canadian co-production Charlie Jade.

As a founding member of The Market Theatre, he also starred in stage productions such as Shakespeare plays and Marat Sade.

Among his film credits include the films Tornado and the Kalahari Horse Whisperer, which won him a Best Supporting Actor award at the 2009 Monaco International Film Festival.

Fellow actors took to social media to share their condolences.

RIP Danny Keogh- legend of an actor and always the consummate gentleman. If you worked alongside this man you learnt something. Condolences to his family. #actor #greatman #southafrica pic.twitter.com/lY4y30kCGc — Garth Breytenbach (@OMGBreyts) July 24, 2019

RIP #DannyKeogh – it was a privilege to share the screen with you. #GreatActor #GreatSouthAfrican — Nick Boraine (@NickBoraine) July 24, 2019

RIP actor Danny Keogh ???? — Gabrielle Boyle (@gabyb1) July 24, 2019

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

