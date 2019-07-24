Boity to support Totalsports Women’s Race in Joburg

Hip-hop sensation Boity Thulo will close off the Totalsports Women’s Race in Johannesburg on August 9, National Women’s Day, in support of PinkDrive.

She spoke of her journey to fitness and why she feels this is an important cause.

“My musical journey started in 2018. Through music I am able to get my message out to the public,” said Boity.

“It is an honour to perform for women at the Totalsports Women’s Race. I am a very casual runner. I try get in a run whenever my schedule allows it. I admire the dedication regular runners have.

“I support the empowerment of women and we all have loved ones and friends that have been affected by cancer. This is a very important initiative and I am proud to be part of it.

“The runners can expect fun and a lot of energy. I will be performing my new single Own Your Throne, which perfectly fits the theme of the event.”

An annual Women’s Day celebration, the Women’s Race encourages athletes to unite in support of PinkDrive because they are stronger together.

For the first time since the event’s inception in 2001, SA’s largest Women’s Day celebration will be hosted on one day in Durban, Johannesburg and Cape Town.

