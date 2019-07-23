Celebrities 23.7.2019 12:55 pm

WATCH: Zodwa Wabantu gets prayers and a bath at a stranger’s house

Citizen reporter
The entertainer was in Dundee for a gig.

Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu took her hustling to the next level on Monday after knocking on a stranger’s door asking to take a bath. The dancer was in Dundee in KwaZulu-Natal for a performance and was told all the guest houses were fully booked when she wanted to take a bath, so she opted to knock on a stranger’s door.

She also received prayer from the family.

“So yesterday all B&B’s were fully booked at Dundee July. Being Zodwa Wabantu, I decided to knock on a random house for a quick bath. Then we received a powerful prayer. When God walks with me,” said Zodwa Wabantu.

