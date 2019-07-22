Boity’s mom in hot water over anal sex tweet

Modiehi Thulo, mother to celebrity Boity Thulo, found herself having to explain her position on anal sex after claiming on Monday that she has seen “many people dying from constant anal sex.”

Thulo was responding to a tweet from the popular “Sco pa tu manaa?” trend.

What does “Sco pa tu manaa?” mean?

The trend began when a post containing the phrase went viral leading to questions about what it meant.

Those who had seen the post over and over again tried to use Google translate in order to decipher its meaning but could not arrive at a comprehensive answer.

The phrase was initially thought to have been of Asian origin but this has since been disproven and it has gone on to be attributed to various languages.

I finally know what this means so Sco Pa Tu Manaa??? pic.twitter.com/Z1chKmZXy7 — Brissa✨ (@brissagisell_) July 17, 2019

Tired Of Seeing “sco pa tu manaa” On My TL Tf Does It Even Mean??? — ♥ (@ReminisceSage) July 18, 2019

Is this SCO PA TU MANAA going to ever end? pic.twitter.com/kHrhj9fDem — Man Tonai (O.D) (@TONYAGBATOR) July 14, 2019

so we’re all just gonna keep pretending like we know what “Sco pa tu manaa ?” means.. — mike (@michaaelyang) July 21, 2019

For now, Twitter has reached a consensus that it means “what does this make you think of?” and users have been tweeting images and phrases in an effort to solicit comment from other users about certain topics.

As such, Thulo shared her thoughts on anal sex by tweeting: “I’ve seen many, many people dying from constant anal sex. The muscles on the anus don’t contract back after sex, once the sphincter muscle laxity is reached, nothing can be retained. Hence people start wearing adult napkins.”

I’ve seen many, many people dying from constant anal sex. The muscles on the anus don’t contract back after sex, once the sphincter muscle laxity is reached, nothing can be retained. Hence people start wearing adult napkins. https://t.co/nyKAUxXACD — Modiehi Thulo ( Goitsemang) (@modiehi_thulo) July 22, 2019

The tweet which has since been liked over 900 times, shared 700 times and received over 300 responses sparked a conversation about how factual the claims in her tweet are.

Actually, o bua masepa. https://t.co/Lib6AmY30B — Gay and boujee (@__MJDr) July 22, 2019

Haibo this is a lie!! How do people die ke? https://t.co/4LyCDgnhCU — Sbusiso Tshigabe (@SbuTshigabe) July 22, 2019

You’re clueless about anal sex. I don’t know what this is, but it ain’t it. https://t.co/gYOQRC1vMz — Mpumi (@_Mpumz) July 22, 2019

I’m more interested in the amount of mfs you saying you seen die https://t.co/LBGGneuMTw — Talli the Stalli???? (@QUEEN_chink) July 22, 2019

Thank you so much for sharing this valuable information while I’m still a virgin. Now I’m absolutely abstaining from sex until I die. https://t.co/ZVj4yjKJVV — Richmond Sajini-Dhlomo (@richmondsajini) July 22, 2019

Some even deemed the tweet homophobic/a breeding ground for homophobia.

This tweet is homophobic https://t.co/5Bt8ymvYyS — Res Judy Carter-Knowles (@NonCuratFlex) July 22, 2019

The homophobia in the comments ???????? https://t.co/ZHZdWofgxF — Ngwetsi ya Batswana (@MsKgomotso) July 22, 2019

Thulo defended her tweet claiming to have had first-hand experience due to her profession.

It’s my field of work, seen it since 1994 . https://t.co/AJsdSaK2eI — Modiehi Thulo ( Goitsemang) (@modiehi_thulo) July 22, 2019

She went on to challenge the perception that her tweet was only targeted at members of the LGBT community.

This honestly has got nothing to do with them. https://t.co/U1cn7lBSFa — Modiehi Thulo ( Goitsemang) (@modiehi_thulo) July 22, 2019

This has honestly nothing to do with being gay. https://t.co/ubc8R3F5ta — Modiehi Thulo ( Goitsemang) (@modiehi_thulo) July 22, 2019

I’m being inclusive. Females do anal sex too. https://t.co/yo9SIqER2C — Modiehi Thulo ( Goitsemang) (@modiehi_thulo) July 22, 2019

There were many who agreed with and even vouched for Thulo’s position on the matter.

One of my friends whose mom is a nurse, told me this back in 2007 and it's actually true. Some people even die as a result. — Tsonga_Wife (@NdlunkuluBae) July 22, 2019

Anal cancer too https://t.co/QeYQZTR0Lg — Modiehi Thulo ( Goitsemang) (@modiehi_thulo) July 22, 2019

How do they die from this… educate us please — King_Lesh (@KingLesh01) July 22, 2019

Thulo explained her position by adding her reasoning for making her statement.

Could be anal cancer or the fact that they cannot retain food or liquids. https://t.co/KAFDsICRho — Modiehi Thulo ( Goitsemang) (@modiehi_thulo) July 22, 2019

There’s nothing wrong with anal sex, the problem is doing it constantly without breaks to give your anus time to heal or recuperate. https://t.co/WUR21gWyml — Modiehi Thulo ( Goitsemang) (@modiehi_thulo) July 22, 2019

