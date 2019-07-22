Celebrities 22.7.2019 04:32 pm

Boity’s mom in hot water over anal sex tweet

Boity and her mother, Modiehi Thulo | Image: Instagram

Thulo claims to have seen ‘many people dying from constant anal sex’ after years working in the medical field.

Modiehi Thulo, mother to celebrity Boity Thulo, found herself having to explain her position on anal sex after claiming on Monday that she has seen “many people dying from constant anal sex.”

Thulo was responding to a tweet from the popular “Sco pa tu manaa?” trend.

What does “Sco pa tu manaa?” mean?

The trend began when a post containing the phrase went viral leading to questions about what it meant.

Those who had seen the post over and over again tried to use Google translate in order to decipher its meaning but could not arrive at a comprehensive answer.

The phrase was initially thought to have been of Asian origin but this has since been disproven and it has gone on to be attributed to various languages.

For now, Twitter has reached a consensus that it means “what does this make you think of?” and users have been tweeting images and phrases in an effort to solicit comment from other users about certain topics.

As such, Thulo shared her thoughts on anal sex by tweeting: “I’ve seen many, many people dying from constant anal sex. The muscles on the anus don’t contract back after sex, once the sphincter muscle laxity is reached, nothing can be retained. Hence people start wearing adult napkins.”

The tweet which has since been liked over 900 times, shared 700 times and received over 300 responses sparked a conversation about how factual the claims in her tweet are.

Some even deemed the tweet homophobic/a breeding ground for homophobia.

Thulo defended her tweet claiming to have had first-hand experience due to her profession.

She went on to challenge the perception that her tweet was only targeted at members of the LGBT community.

There were many who agreed with and even vouched for Thulo’s position on the matter.

Thulo explained her position by adding her reasoning for making her statement.

