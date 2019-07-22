Memorial service for Johnny Clegg to be held on Friday

A memorial service has been arranged for the public to pay their last respects to Johnny Clegg, who lost the battle with pancreatic cancer on July 16. Clegg was laid to rest in a private ceremony on July 17. His memorial service has been arranged for Friday, July 26 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Known for his fearless embodiment of freedom of choice and association, Clegg will be remembered for fearlessly immersing himself in Zulu culture during a racially polarised period when the country was at the height of apartheid, and also after 1994.

The memorial service, which will be open to the public, will start at 12:30. Although entrance to the service is free, tickets for certain seats can be collected from any Computicket outlet.

There will also be an unreserved standing area. Clegg’s family have thanked everyone for the outpouring of support during their time of loss, and have asked that donations be made to The Click Foundation through the Friends of Johnny Clegg campaign instead of sending or laying flowers.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.