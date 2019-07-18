Celebrities 18.7.2019 10:16 am

WATCH: Zodwa undergoes vaginal tightening

Citizen reporter

The video shows Zodwa Wabantu interacting with the doctor during the vaginal tightening procedure.

Controversial socialite and dancer Zodwa Wabantu appears to know just how to spark intrigue among her fans. Wabantu, who is known for wearing the bare minimum, has raised the bar when it comes to her ability to shock and awe by posting footage of her vaginal tightening procedure.

In the footage posted on Wednesday, Zodwa explains to the doctor that women often felt like something was out of place after giving birth. She elaborates that the idea of possibly getting that “it” back was important to most women.

The video shows Zodwa on a bed undergoing the vaginal rejuvenation procedure.

