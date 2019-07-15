Mobi Dixon on Nichume’s death: I deny all allegations against me

Musician and businessman Mobi Dixon has finally broken his silence following social media claims that he mistreated late Bhutiza vocalist Nichume Siwundla. Nichume, who was signed to Mobi Dixon’s record label, Top Chap Media, was found dead at a friend’s home a month ago following an apparent suicide.

South Africans took to social media to allege Mobi Dixon had mistreated Nichume in the months leading to her death, allegations the musician has denied.

In a video, Mobi Dixon said that although he could not share all the details, he denied all allegations that had been made against him. The musician said he had not grieved well because he had been in and out of hospital since her death.

“It’s really unfortunate how everything has played out to me being vilified and being blamed for certain things in this whole situation. I am aware of all these allegations against me and I emphatically deny all allegations that have been made against me. I’m not going to dwell on this matter because it is being dealt with internally with the family and the company and myself as an individual.

“More information, my story and my truth will come soon when the time is right. Right now the main thing is for me to get well and grieve. I have not been grieving well. I have in and out of hospital. Despite everything, for me I have to protect the legacy and the memory of Nichume,” he said.

The musician further thanked those who had been sending him messages of encouragement and supporting him since Nichume’s death.

“I just want to express my deepest appreciation for all the people who have come out with phone calls, text messages, and words of encouragement for us to get rough this difficult time,” he said.

