Babes Wodumo drops charges against Mampintsha

Musician Bongekile ‘Babes Wodumo’ Simelane has reportedly officially dropped charges against Mandla ‘Mampintsha’ Maphumulo.

The two appeared at the Pinetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday where the matter was finalised, EWN reported.

This after a warrant of arrest was issued following their failure to appear in court on Tuesday.

Babes – real name Bongekile Simelane – laid assault charges against Maphumulo, her romantic partner, in March.

At a previous court hearing, the couple announced that they had agreed to go for family mediation at organisation Families South Africa (Famsa).

The couple made headlines earlier this year after a video in which Babes Wodumo could be seen being beaten, allegedly by her partner Mampintsha.

He has been accused of beating her before.

The footage was from a live Instagram video broadcast she was doing with fans overnight.

Although she or someone else allegedly deleted the original video, clips of it circulated, especially on Twitter.

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa was quick to condemn violence against women on Monday, saying he was “absolutely horrified” by the “senseless act” and encouraged Wodumo to lay charges against Mampintsha, a member of the award-winning Kwaito group Big Nuz.

