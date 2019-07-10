Celebrities 10.7.2019 10:14 am

Tributes pour in for actress Nomhle Nkonyeni

Kaunda Selisho
Nomhle Nkonyeni has died. The actress received the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver | Image: Twitter

The veteran actress had been battling ill-health for some time.

Tributes are streaming in via social media after news of veteran actress Nomhle Nkonyeni’s death.

Dispatch reports that Nkonyeni’s nephew Vusi Manapha confirmed that she died on Wednesday morning at 4.30am.

Earlier this year, the 77-year-old actress received the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver and had Aggrey Road in New Brighton, where she grew up, renamed in her honour.

During her 50-year career the actress had appeared in productions such as Igazi, Gaz’lam and the eTV soapie Scandal!

