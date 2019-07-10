Tributes pour in for actress Nomhle Nkonyeni

Tributes are streaming in via social media after news of veteran actress Nomhle Nkonyeni’s death.

Dispatch reports that Nkonyeni’s nephew Vusi Manapha confirmed that she died on Wednesday morning at 4.30am.

Earlier this year, the 77-year-old actress received the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver and had Aggrey Road in New Brighton, where she grew up, renamed in her honour.

During her 50-year career the actress had appeared in productions such as Igazi, Gaz’lam and the eTV soapie Scandal!

RIP to Gogo Nomhle Nkonyeni. What a great actress we had in her, what a legend ????????‍♂️????????????????… #RIPNomhleNkonyana pic.twitter.com/k1iPRdA3cm — Conversations with Jay (@ConvoswithJay) July 10, 2019

Time to say good bye to Mam Nomhle Nkonyeni. Thank you for the laughs at the height of apartheid pain. Heartfelt condolences to family #RiPNomhleNkonyeni pic.twitter.com/Nw7njiFKnk — Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) July 10, 2019

Waking up on the news of Nomhle Nkonyeni has departed. ???? pic.twitter.com/qnpOwYtVte — Mahlubi (@Yandani_YM) July 10, 2019

I am deeply saddened by the passing of a great friend Nomhle Nkonyeni. I have just received the news from Minister Nathi Mthethwa. I have no words to express my pain. pic.twitter.com/uTtGB3dxPR — JohnKani (@JohnKani2) July 10, 2019

Mama Nomhle Nkonyeni saved my life in Grahamstown 2011 NAF.She made it clear to me that I had no single bone of acting , She explicitly told me to quite acting and find something else in the arts. The best advice ever. #RIPNomhleNkonyeni pic.twitter.com/Tlx0ywdGUU — Vusi’Africa (@Vusiafrica) July 10, 2019

This is a sad day for the country. ????

May Gog Nomhle Nkonyeni's Soul Rest in Perfect Peace…What a Woman…What a Legend…What a Talent.

Phumla Mama❤️????️#RIPNomhleNkonyeni pic.twitter.com/CobUuVisXd — lady Justice ⚖️ ???????????????? (@Kabello11) July 10, 2019

RIP: Veteran stage and screen actress Nomhle Nkonyeni has passed away.#RIPNomhleNkonyeni pic.twitter.com/c7aSzd5Uph — Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) July 10, 2019

