Veteran actor Nomhle Nkonyeni passes away

Legendary actor Nomhle Nkonyeni has passed on. Nkonyeni’s nephew, Vusi Manapha, confirmed to HeraldLive that she died at 4.30am on Wednesday after being in hospital since Friday.

RIP: Veteran stage and screen actress Nomhle Nkonyeni has passed away.#RIPNomhleNkonyeni pic.twitter.com/c7aSzd5Uph — Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) July 10, 2019

The actress received the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver in April this year. She received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the South African Film and Television Awards in 2016. She featured in international movies such as Red Dust, Catch a Fire and Of Good Report, and locally in hit dramas such as Igazi, Tsha Tsha and Scandal.

Condolences have been pouring in for the veteran actress.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela wrote: “Time to say good bye to Mam Nomhle Nkonyeni. Thank you for the laughs at the height of apartheid pain. Heartfelt condolences to family #RiPNomhleNkonyeni.”

We seriously need to stop waiting for such times to praise them. She reminded me of my own maGogo and she still does. May the both of you meet and look upon your Grandsons and Granddaughters ????????#RIPNomhleNkonyeni — Dino08 ???????? (@Odwadz08) July 10, 2019

She’s the reason why I fell in love with isiXhosa ????????#RIPNomhleNkonyeni — . (@girlympho) July 10, 2019

Thank you for giving us excellence in your performances and leaving us with beautiful memories makhulu. Robala boroko. #RIPNomhleNkonyeni — Malebo (@Lebo1567) July 10, 2019

Sad news to wake up to about ma Nomhle Nkonyeni's passing. S. A arts is poorer without her. #RipNomhleNkonyeni — Miss☆B (@MbheleMtimande) July 10, 2019

Legendary Actress Gogo Nomhle Nkonyeni is no more 🙁 May her soul rest in peace . Condolences to the family and friends#RIPNomhleNkonyeni pic.twitter.com/K7IInq6OH0 — ☧ .troy (@NThabisanang) July 10, 2019

This is a sad day for the country. ????

May Gog Nomhle Nkonyeni's Soul Rest in Perfect Peace…What a Woman…What a Legend…What a Talent.

Phumla Mama❤️????️#RIPNomhleNkonyeni pic.twitter.com/CobUuVisXd — lady Justice ⚖️ ???????????????? (@Kabello11) July 10, 2019

Time to say good bye to Mam Nomhle Nkonyeni. Thank you for the laughs at the height of apartheid pain. Heartfelt condolences to family #RiPNomhleNkonyeni pic.twitter.com/Nw7njiFKnk — Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) July 10, 2019

Mama Nomhle Nkonyeni saved my life in Grahamstown 2011 NAF.She made it clear to me that I had no single bone of acting , She explicitly told me to quite acting and find something else in the arts. The best advice ever. #RIPNomhleNkonyeni pic.twitter.com/Tlx0ywdGUU — Vusi’Africa (@Vusiafrica) July 10, 2019

