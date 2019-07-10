Celebrities 10.7.2019 10:04 am

Veteran actor Nomhle Nkonyeni passes away

Citizen reporter
.

.

Condolences have been pouring in following her death.

Legendary actor Nomhle Nkonyeni has passed on. Nkonyeni’s nephew, Vusi Manapha, confirmed to HeraldLive that she died at 4.30am on Wednesday after being in hospital since Friday.

The actress received the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver in April this year. She received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the South African Film and Television Awards in 2016. She featured in international movies such as Red Dust, Catch a Fire and Of Good Report, and locally in hit dramas such as Igazi, Tsha Tsha and Scandal.

Condolences have been pouring in for the veteran actress.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela wrote: “Time to say good bye to Mam Nomhle Nkonyeni. Thank you for the laughs at the height of apartheid pain. Heartfelt condolences to family #RiPNomhleNkonyeni.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Tributes pour in for actress Nomhle Nkonyeni 10.7.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 