We haven’t missed a thread, who wore it best at #DurbanJuly

Gopolang Moloko
South Africa’s celebrity sweethearts flocked to this year’s major horse racing event, the Durban July. While the winning horse of this years July was defending champion, Do It Again. The race was on for the countries celebrities, to showcase their designs. From the most extravagant threads to the simplest or rather nude inspired outfits, the countries favorites headed the call for this years much talked about fashion parade.

We have compiled a list of tweets, so you can judge who wore it best, for yourself.

Boity Thulo.

Zodwa Wabantu

Kanyi Mbau and Lasizwe

Lorna Maseko

Rami Chuene

Lerato Kganyago

Cassper Nyovest

Bonang Matheba

Ayanda Thabethe

With the same name, Ayanda ‘Thabooty’ Thabethe

Claire Mawisa

Tino Chinyani

– DASH

Maps Maponyane

Nadia Nakai

Lootlove

Boniswa

Mihlali

Unathi

Skeem Saam actors

Nomuzi Mabena

Of course, it would be unfair if we didn’t showcase some of the non-celebs who also put their best foot forward in terms of style at the Durban July.

