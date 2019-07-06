We haven’t missed a thread, who wore it best at #DurbanJuly

South Africa’s celebrity sweethearts flocked to this year’s major horse racing event, the Durban July. While the winning horse of this years July was defending champion, Do It Again. The race was on for the countries celebrities, to showcase their designs. From the most extravagant threads to the simplest or rather nude inspired outfits, the countries favorites headed the call for this years much talked about fashion parade.
We have compiled a list of tweets, so you can judge who wore it best, for yourself.
Boity Thulo.
@boity owning her throne as usual …flawless???????????? #DurbanJuly #DurbanJulyWeekend pic.twitter.com/vKvV60mIAn
— Connie???????????????????????? (@Connie4Greatnes) July 6, 2019
Zodwa Wabantu
This woman clearly doesn't know what to do for attention anymore. We have clearly lost it as society to entertain people like her. ????#DurbanJuly #DurbanJulyWeekend #DurbanJuly2019 pic.twitter.com/nAltC5rjgM
— Bathabile Dlamini (@CdeBathaDlamini) July 6, 2019
Kanyi Mbau and Lasizwe
????Daddy's Children !! ????????♥???????? @MbauReloaded @lasizwe #VDJ2019 #VDJ pic.twitter.com/PLlStExvaF
— GIRL CHILD ???????????? (@WorldTreasure1) July 6, 2019
Lorna Maseko
Lorna ♥
Simple but classy#DurbanJuly2019 #VDJ2019 #DurbanJuly pic.twitter.com/J2jlaFJkYU
— Kelcy (@justkelcy) July 6, 2019
Rami Chuene
rami chuene’s #VDJ2019 look I’m disappointed ☹️ pic.twitter.com/0RcTfEgHY6
— Bitch You Thought? (@KarlieMomo) July 6, 2019
Lerato Kganyago
Lerato's Head doesn't match the body ???? #DurbanJulyWeekend #VDJ2019 pic.twitter.com/QYsMzUO9bh
— Bafana Bafana 2k19???????????? (@ttlhogi55) July 6, 2019
Cassper Nyovest
Let'S go play with other kids. #VDJ2019 pic.twitter.com/dX83f5em0n
— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) July 6, 2019
Bonang Matheba
….a black Bill Gates in the making…???????????? #vdj2019. @houseofbng pic.twitter.com/CB4dF3Dnrf
— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) July 6, 2019
Ayanda Thabethe
#VDJ2019 Dressed by CINEL @cinelstore pic.twitter.com/oXSiCDnmNR
— AYANDA THABETHE (@ayandathabethe_) July 6, 2019
With the same name, Ayanda ‘Thabooty’ Thabethe
#VDJ2019 an African Star in @orapelengmodutle pic.twitter.com/1OqN3Zo7y9
— Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) July 6, 2019
Claire Mawisa
hello #vdj2019
???? @Nedim_Designs
???? @Muzi_Z pic.twitter.com/7evvKl8Ghq
— claire mawisa (@clairemawisa) July 6, 2019
Tino Chinyani
Drip or Down….. I’d rather walk on water. ????????????
.
???? @photogeniustats
.
#DurbanJuly #DurbanJuly2019#CruzJuly#VDJ2019 pic.twitter.com/YK3yUaO4Yk
— IG: Tino_Chinyani (@Tino_Chinyani) July 6, 2019
– DASH
#VDJ2019 he never disappoints???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/ApY1iSvat2
— ????K h o z a???? (@Tshia_Khoza) July 6, 2019
Maps Maponyane
Bumped into @MapsMaponyane????. #VDJ2019 #DurbanJuly2019 pic.twitter.com/hm2UJupcWB
— Mlondi Mdluli (@mlondi_mdluli) July 6, 2019
Nadia Nakai
Stunning Pictures of Nadia Nakai at Vodacom Durban July #VDJ2019 #DurbanJuly2019 https://t.co/e7F95nE62P pic.twitter.com/mgEdTrSXsW
— Zedtainment (@zedtainment) July 6, 2019
Lootlove
@LootLove Woah ????????????#DurbanJuly2019 #VDJ2019 pic.twitter.com/vzHa70wPIH
— LOVER. (@_phumi02) July 6, 2019
Boniswa
Y'all sleeping on @busiswaah,cause wow! #DurbanJuly #VDJ2019 #VDJ pic.twitter.com/fxW1aNXJpU
— Dinga Mpiti (@dinga_mpiti) July 6, 2019
Mihlali
Mihlali about to steal the show#VDJ2019 #DurbanJuly2019 #DurbanJuly pic.twitter.com/VxnK36oNFJ
— 4D Tha God (@4DTheGod) July 6, 2019
Unathi
Unathi Nkayi in black, at the Durban July. ????#VDJMasquerade19 #VDJ19 #VDJ2019 #DurbanJuly pic.twitter.com/LQtrPqfOkD
— Tropics Magazine® (@TropicsMagazine) July 6, 2019
Skeem Saam actors
#DurbanJuly#VDJ2019
Imagine if we had our own POLOKWANEJULY ???? pic.twitter.com/8J6EUEUoE4
— xyz. (@_prinstonN) July 6, 2019
Nomuzi Mabena
She brought all the swag to the #VDJ2019 ????????????. Nje look at her ????????????. pic.twitter.com/u7erNHQPPe
— iHD DAILY RAPS 24h7 (@ihddailyraps) July 6, 2019
The GRAMMYBOYZ in the building tonigggght #VDJ2019 pic.twitter.com/x4UMljkpW9
— Remyniscin (@Remyxx_) July 6, 2019
Of course, it would be unfair if we didn’t showcase some of the non-celebs who also put their best foot forward in terms of style at the Durban July.
Ready for the horses #VDJ2019 @sindivanzyl
Dress: Solanga (instagram: @solanga)
Hat: Pearl's house of hats(instagram: pearls_house_of_hats)
Stylisyt: @keeya_style
Make up: @pixiestateomind
Captured by: @Nkule_M08 pic.twitter.com/s9q7K9rS65
— Nkule (@Nkule_M08) July 6, 2019
DURBAN JULY ‘19 ????
Sam from Sam Holdings … the man with the unseen before and impressive convoy to Durban, looking dapper and simple. ???? #samholdings #DurbanJuly #VDJ2019 pic.twitter.com/2BjEkxU94d
— Tropics Magazine® (@TropicsMagazine) July 6, 2019
Lets stop stealing other peoples designs. Not ayoba….. #DurbanJuly2019 #VDJ2019 pic.twitter.com/ptQLNahNy5
— Thlatse_x (@thlstse) July 6, 2019
#VDJ2019 This women bafethu ???????????????????????????????? ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????#VDJ2019 pic.twitter.com/PCRNkw4EZp
— baby_k (@baby_Kx) July 6, 2019
Off to the races ???? #VDJ2019 pic.twitter.com/ohBeYH2S52
— Thembakazi Matroshe (@ThembiMatroshe) July 6, 2019
Thando Mfundisi #VDJ2019 pic.twitter.com/6e3stCC2kd
— iHD DAILY RAPS 24h7 (@ihddailyraps) July 6, 2019
I stan. Your work at #VDJ2019 is accessibly AMAZING. I bow my K????NG #OMStyleAvenue #Luxury #Sophistication #GlobalTakeOver #Opulence ##WinterAutumn #KingOfCouture pic.twitter.com/vjsKlUxvjv
— IG :@thaby_thabang ???? (@Thaby_Thabang) July 6, 2019
It was a day to remember. Outfits inspired by King Shaka Zulu kaSenzangakhona & Queen Nandi????
Both outfits designed & styled me, Mbaliyezwe. #StarsOfAfrica #VDJ2019 #DurbanJuly #DurbanJuly2019 pic.twitter.com/dRUggSJzs9
— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) July 6, 2019
African people. A Great people. A great vibe. Thank you for bringing us together @VodacomSoccer. Thank you for the magic!! #VDJ2019 ???? pic.twitter.com/hq6AFkWv1c
— SumtinNewVideoOut (@BontleModiselle) July 6, 2019
Custom @armorbespoke_ #VDJ2019 #MrJuiceSa #TvHost #fashionablemen pic.twitter.com/cMqe61bMTb
— BeHim Mr Juice SA™ Xolo (@MrjuiceSA) July 6, 2019
