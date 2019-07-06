We haven’t missed a thread, who wore it best at #DurbanJuly

South Africa’s celebrity sweethearts flocked to this year’s major horse racing event, the Durban July. While the winning horse of this years July was defending champion, Do It Again. The race was on for the countries celebrities, to showcase their designs. From the most extravagant threads to the simplest or rather nude inspired outfits, the countries favorites headed the call for this years much talked about fashion parade.

We have compiled a list of tweets, so you can judge who wore it best, for yourself.

Boity Thulo.

Zodwa Wabantu

This woman clearly doesn't know what to do for attention anymore. We have clearly lost it as society to entertain people like her. ????#DurbanJuly #DurbanJulyWeekend #DurbanJuly2019 pic.twitter.com/nAltC5rjgM — Bathabile Dlamini (@CdeBathaDlamini) July 6, 2019

Kanyi Mbau and Lasizwe

Lorna Maseko

Rami Chuene

Lerato Kganyago

Cassper Nyovest

Bonang Matheba

Ayanda Thabethe

With the same name, Ayanda ‘Thabooty’ Thabethe

Claire Mawisa

Tino Chinyani

Maps Maponyane

Nadia Nakai

Lootlove

Boniswa

Mihlali

Unathi

Skeem Saam actors

Nomuzi Mabena

She brought all the swag to the #VDJ2019 ????????????. Nje look at her ????????????. pic.twitter.com/u7erNHQPPe — iHD DAILY RAPS 24h7 (@ihddailyraps) July 6, 2019

Of course, it would be unfair if we didn’t showcase some of the non-celebs who also put their best foot forward in terms of style at the Durban July.

DURBAN JULY ‘19 ???? Sam from Sam Holdings … the man with the unseen before and impressive convoy to Durban, looking dapper and simple. ???? #samholdings #DurbanJuly #VDJ2019 pic.twitter.com/2BjEkxU94d — Tropics Magazine® (@TropicsMagazine) July 6, 2019

It was a day to remember. Outfits inspired by King Shaka Zulu kaSenzangakhona & Queen Nandi???? Both outfits designed & styled me, Mbaliyezwe. #StarsOfAfrica #VDJ2019 #DurbanJuly #DurbanJuly2019 pic.twitter.com/dRUggSJzs9 — Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) July 6, 2019

African people. A Great people. A great vibe. Thank you for bringing us together @VodacomSoccer. Thank you for the magic!! #VDJ2019 ???? pic.twitter.com/hq6AFkWv1c — SumtinNewVideoOut (@BontleModiselle) July 6, 2019

